Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Popculture

Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
Miami Herald

Perception matters in college football. The Miami Hurricanes can change theirs weekend

A win for the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies would, of course, have major short-term implications for coach Mario Cristobal’s program. Miami would continue its climb in the national rankings, secure a signature win in Cristobal’s first opportunity and position itself as a player in the early-season chase for the College Football Playoff.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins elevate two from practice squad including Coleman

The Miami Dolphins are in Baltimore this weekend for week two of the NFL season but they are already facing problems on the offensive line. Miami has elevated River Cracraft from the practice squad for the 2nd week in a row. It could be a sign that Miami will not have one of their receivers for the game.
