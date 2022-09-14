ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Mansfield lifts boil water order after negative E. coli tests

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
The Town of Mansfield lifted the boil water order the town enacted Sunday after traces of E. coli were found in the town’s drinking water last week.

The order was lifted after the three consecutive negative daily tests.

The presence of E. coli bacteria may indicate the drinking water has been contaminated with human or animal waste.

The E. coli bacteria was first found in a water sample collected last Wednesday.

