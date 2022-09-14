ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Patagonia founder gives $3B company away to charity

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, has given away his $3 billion company to a specially-created trust that will use any profits not reinvested in the business to fight climate change.Sept. 15, 2022.
CHARITIES
SFGate

The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Sustainable Hiking Tips + Planning Guide for Eco-Hikers

Take to the trails as a true eco-warrior with these sustainable hiking tips and planning guide!. If you’ve spent more than 2 minutes on this website you’ll probably realise we’re pretty big fans of hiking. Heck, we’re pretty fanatical. Hiking helps you appreciate your surroundings, makes...
HOBBIES

