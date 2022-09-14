Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and what will happen to his company now?
Yvon Chouinard put his entire stake of Patagonia into a trust and nonprofit that will focus on combatting climate change.
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Meet Yvon Chouinard, the “Existential Dirtbag” Who Gave Patagonia Back to the Planet
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The publication of a magazine article in 2017 “really, really pissed off” Yvon Chouinard, the mountain climber turned reluctant businessman and founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia. In the...
Patagonia made him a billionaire. Now he's giving it away to save the climate
Yvon Chouinard has always said Patagonia's mission was to protect nature. In donating his shares to a trust and a nonprofit, he ensures his life's work will continue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
'I Didn't Want to Be a Businessman': Patagonia's Founder Just Gave Away His $3 Billion Company
In an unprecedented move, Yvon Chouinard will transfer ownership of Patagonia to a trust and non-profit dedicated to combating climate change.
TODAY.com
Patagonia founder gives $3B company away to charity
Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, has given away his $3 billion company to a specially-created trust that will use any profits not reinvested in the business to fight climate change.Sept. 15, 2022.
The 24 best camping tents, according to tent experts
We interviewed experts on what to consider when buying a tent — from backpacking and luxury tents to family and car camping tents. Here’s what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New York couple's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
Sibling powerhouse Emily and Gabriel Broomfield want to build 100 short-term rentals — primarily tiny homes — across the US in the next five years.
SFGate
The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
Perks and Rec: Gear up for fall with deals on Patagonia
Get up to 50% off Patagonia's best outdoor gear. Plus, deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more.
msn.com
Sustainable Hiking Tips + Planning Guide for Eco-Hikers
Take to the trails as a true eco-warrior with these sustainable hiking tips and planning guide!. If you’ve spent more than 2 minutes on this website you’ll probably realise we’re pretty big fans of hiking. Heck, we’re pretty fanatical. Hiking helps you appreciate your surroundings, makes...
Mountain glacier in Chile's Patagonia collapses amid high temperatures
SANTIAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Higher temperatures and rainfall that weaken ice walls caused part of a hanging glacier to break off at a national park in Chile's Patagonia region in an event captured on video by tourists.
Comments / 0