Carpinteria, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura

The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Coastal View

Where there’s a Jill, there’s a way

Nineteen-year-old Jill Rosenberry’s most adamant wish about those wanting to document her life is that her story is not portrayed as sad, because that’s not her experience. Jill is currently battling stage four metastatic cancer, after spending most of her life fighting the disease after being first diagnosed at four years old.
CARPINTERIA, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
SFGate

Small plane crashes onto Southern California beach's jetty

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department. “All passengers all...
Coastal View

Monica Shugart retires after 30 year career with school district

Monica Shugart, an elementary school teacher who has worked in the district for more than 30 years, officially retired in June 2022. Her final class was at Canalino Elementary school, though she has worked at Aliso and Canalino throughout her 30-year tenure. Her final days as a teacher in the district were spent assisting in a transitional kindergarten class.
CARPINTERIA, CA
kclu.org

Plane makes emergency landing on South Coast beach

It was a shocking sight for some beachgoers. A light plane made an emergency landing on a South Coast beach. It happened just after 4:30 Friday afternoon, near Ventura’s Marina Park. There were three people on board, and no one was hurt. There’s no word on what led to...
VENTURA, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...

