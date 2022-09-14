ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Dolphins-Ravens matchup was a turning point a season ago

By the time last season ended, Miami's prime-time victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a lot more sense. That November matchup was a turning point of sorts for both teams. The Dolphins came into the game at 2-7. The visiting Ravens were 6-2. Yet Miami won 22-10 — and the Dolphins actually went on to finish with a better record than the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: 9 players listed ahead of Ravens game

As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/veteran rest), right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) didn’t participate.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy