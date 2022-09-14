ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man carjacked twice in front of his Pittsburgh home shares his story

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110uuw_0hvb8Xea00

PITTSBURGH — Robert Dunham said on Monday at 9:00 a.m. when he went to get his car from the lot next to his house a gunman was waiting inside.

The gunman put one arm around the man’s neck and then placed the gun to his head and said, “Give me your keys and phone.”

Dunham, scared for his life, willingly gave up his keys and phone, but was left with no way to call for help. He was forced to walk nearly a mile before he could call the police.

“I tried to use the neighbor’s phone, but he was away for four days, so I walked down to Rite Aid and they called the police,” Dunham said.

What Dunham told police when they arrived was even more bizarre than the morning carjacking. Not only did Dunham recognize his carjacker, the gunman had robbed him before — just a month ago.

“He walks in my front door and said, ‘Give me your car keys.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ He pointed the gun at my face, cocked the hammer and then said, ‘I’ll make it easy,’” Dunham said about the first carjacking.

Police said the same person, 15-year-old Chalais Ramey, robbed Dunham twice: once on Monday morning and then on Aug. 13, both at Dunham’s home.

“I want them to catch him and keep him in jail. (They) let him out of jail and didn’t even tell me,” Dunham said.

Dunham had never met the teen before and said the only connection is that they once lived in the same neighborhood.

He worries Ramey may come back.

“Maybe because I’m an easy mark for him. It seems like the only thing he wants is the car, but who knows?,” Dunham said.

Ramey is still on the run and the police have a warrant for his arrest. It is unclear if he is still armed. Police are asking anyone with info to contact them.

Comments / 8

Amanda H
3d ago

should of been strapped since the 1st time it happened....Bet it wouldn't happen a 3rd time

Reply(1)
7
 

