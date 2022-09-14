Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
Cambridge Ironman race brings best sales day for downtown businesses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Saturday saw 2,000 Triathletes from across the US and abroad, swim, bike, and run in the annual Ironman race in Cambridge. The course featured a 2.4-mile plunge in the Choptank River, a 112-mile loop across the town, and stretched down to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge before a final 26.2-mile loop through downtown Cambridge.
Ocean City Today
Roaring bikes and thunderous tunes invade Ocean City
Thousands upon thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the U.S. will ride into Ocean City this weekend for the 2022 OC BikeFest, one of the largest rallies of its kind on the East Coast. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 14-18, and will feature bike rallies, rides, demonstrations, concerts,...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs
OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salisbury, MD (with Photos & Maps)
Salisbury, Maryland, has a selection of restaurants that customers can choose from to have a delicious meal. I want to introduce a comprehensive list of the best restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland, that customers will enjoy. The list includes fifteen restaurants that have been established in Salisbury, Maryland, which are listed below:
WBOC
Expect A Huge Economic Impact For Cambridge After Iron Man
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This years Iron Man will leave an enormous economic impact on Cambridge. Today, athletes were getting in their last workouts and fueling up before tomorrows big race. But, the Iron Man is not the only race that Cambridge hosts. The city also hosts the Eagle Man; a shorter version.
WMDT.com
Farm markets prepare for pumpkin season, inflation/weather conditions create challenges
SALISBURY, Md.- They’re usually orange in color, ridged, and come in all shapes and sizes. We’re talking pumpkins!. With fall right around the corner, places like Adkins Farm Market in Salisbury are gearing up for the crowds. “We have a lot of women that come in at this time of year that look for that perfect pumpkin and they will last. They should last till thanksgiving,” Owner Tammy Adkins said.
WMDT.com
Week 3 Bayside Final Scores
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 3 in the Bayside saw another WiHi blowout, an incredible last-second score in Salisbury, and a huge road win for Kent Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but not terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
Cape Gazette
Members, friends celebrate Rehoboth museum’s Beach Ball
Members and friends of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum gathered Sept. 10, at Kings Creek Country Club to celebrate the 17th Annual Beach Ball, a fundraiser for the museum, and its programs and operations. Beach Ball ticket buyers, donors, local businesses and sponsors helped raise approximately $50,000 on behalf of the organization. Great food, music, and live and silent auction items all helped make the evening fun.
WMDT.com
Easton officer awarded
EASTON, Md. – Officer Kyle Hardy was chosen as the Officer of the 2nd Quarter for 2022. Hardy is assigned to Patrol Division 1, and officials say he has a positive attitude and is ready for whatever comes his way. We want to hear your good news, just email...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Ladies Golf puts on second invitational
The Peninsula Ladies Golf Association held its second annual invitational golf tournament Sept. 7 at The Peninsula Golf and Country Club near Long Neck. During the competition, 108 golfers from 26 different clubs participated, followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. The event was sponsored by Schell Brothers. Freedom Boat...
Cape Gazette
The endless round of buying, cooking, eating – ain’t it grand!
We cook. We eat. We buy stuff. We eat some more. It’s what we do. Our very own Culinary Coast (thank you, Southern Delaware Tourism, for coining that perfect description) is rife with James Beard Foundation Award winners, nominees, finalists and semifinalists. We even have a few chefs who have whomped up vittles for Michelin-starred eateries. Also, international restaurant reviewer Zagat sends me their annual local pick hits for editing and updating before they are published. All in all, this tiny resort town has earned an impressive reputation not only with diners, but also with home cooks.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
The Dispatch
Resort Prepared For Pop-Up Rally if It Returns; OC Police Chief Says ‘We Never Want To Let Our Guard Down’
OCEAN CITY — It remains to be seen if the annual September pop-up motorized event materializes next weekend, but resort officials are prepared nonetheless. For several years, a motorized special event formerly known as H2Oi popped up each late September in the resort, often with disturbing results. While the formal H2Oi even has long since moved out of the resort area to Atlantic City and other locations, the annual September pop-up motor vehicle event has continued to be a troublesome weekend in the resort although the annual rally has been tamer in recent years. Last year, arrests, citations issued and tows were down considerably from the prior year, suggesting possibly the annual pop-up rally has begun to run its course in Ocean City.
WMDT.com
Lake Forest triumphant in “Battle of the Bell” over Milford
FELTON, Del- Lake Forest steamrolls Milford 52-26 to win The Battle of the Bell for the second straight year. The Spartans, energized by their home crowd, came out the gate on fire, jumping out to a 28-8 lead in the first half before blowing out the Buccaneers. Lake Forest moves...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
WMDT.com
Mandala Pies opening their Berlin location on Saturday
BERLIN, Md.- If you have a sweet tooth and want to try some tasty treats, a new Berlin bakery will be opening Saturday. This will be Mandala Pies second spot and they’ll be located on Williams Street. After falling in love with the Berlin community during the town’s farmers markets, they were happy when this space became available. Now, after months of working hard to get this space ready the owners can’t wait to share it with everyone.
Comments / 0