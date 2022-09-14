Read full article on original website
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair BluffsWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeClearwater, FL
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
Bay News 9
Lennard High's Jonathan Rodriguez rises from the ashes with a new lease on life
TAMPA, Fla. — Sometimes when it rains, it pours. Jonathan Rodriguez can relate. This Lennard senior just can’t catch a break. Lennard High School senior Jonathan Rodriguez's football career came to an abrupt halt after a broken arm. To add to the misfortune, Rodriguez's home, car and pet...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
wild941.com
Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
fox13news.com
Davis Islands home once owned by Derek Jeter, rented by Tom Brady could be demolished
TAMPA, Fla. - It was once owned by baseball legend Derek Jeter and once rented by famed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Now one of the most expensive houses in Tampa could be demolished. "It’s iconic. People think of Tampa, they think of ‘St. Jetersburg,’" said Tampa realtor Stephen...
Good Intentions debuts in St. Pete, Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
Ybor City lost its Buffalo Wild Wings, too.
thegabber.com
Week Four High School Football: Rain on the Field
Weather has been the biggest factor in high school football around the Tampa Bay region the past three weeks. For some local teams, the most recent slate of games were perhaps the worst yet in that regard. Lakewood was on the field at Pinellas Park during the first series of...
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
U-Haul says human error to blame for couple’s missing truck in Tampa Bay move
U-Haul has issued a statement after a Tampa Bay couple's truck went missing with all their belongings inside, taking responsibility as a company for a "clerical mistake."
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
Bay News 9
New youth football league in Pinellas County provides an alternative to the norm
CLEARWATER, Fla. - This isn’t your typical football practice. Sure there is a football. And there is running. But something else is happening on this field. The Pinellas County Warriors are putting the fun in fundamentals. And they’re creating a brotherhood. “We’re a family, a big family,” founder...
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
places.travel
Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches
The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
Members of Wu-Tang Clan are going to be on both sides of Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Not Method Man though.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
Remembering Tampa's 1st Medal of Honor winner who died saving his fellow marines
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC Action News tells you the story of a local hero whose memory lives on in the heart of Tampa Bay.
phsnews.com
Best Restaurants in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay has always been a hub for exquisite entertainment, drinks, and arguably most popular: food. Everywhere you turn in the city has some sort of restaurant for any genre you may be looking for. Below are some of my personal favorites and why I like them. FRESH KITCHEN. A...
Cancer survivor teams up with pro wrestling legend and local biz to raise money
This week, the fight against cancer got a little stronger. One local survivor teamed up with a local restaurant and former wrestling world champion Ric Flair to raise money for research.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
