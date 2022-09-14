ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday

Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday

Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019

Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville

Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win

Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos

Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice

Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report

Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Michael Pittman: Not partaking in practice

Pittman (quadriceps) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Pittman's lack of involvement in practices comes one day after he appeared on the Colts' initial Week 2 injury report as a limited participant on account of the quad issue. It's possible that his absence from the field Thursday is more maintenance-based rather than the result of a setback from Wednesday's session, but Friday's practice report will shed more light on Pittman's status heading into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Pittman was the clear top target for quarterback Matt Ryan in the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Texans, with the wideout turning his 13 targets into nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Absent again Thursday

Isabella (back) is not practicing Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Isabella could be facing increased opportunities if he manages to suit up against the Raiders in Week 2, with Rondale Moore (hamstring) not practicing and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) still absent. However, unless he can significantly upgrade his status Friday, it looks like Isabella is trending in the wrong direction.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Dane Jackson: Unable to practice

Jackson (knee) did not practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's injury appears to be a new one, as he was seen wearing a sleeve over his left leg on the sidelines. The third-year pro was a standout in camp and earned a starting job at corner, at least while Tre'Davious White (knee) is out of action. If Jackson is unable to go Sunday against the Titans, it could lead to rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford both getting the start.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list

O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined

Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup

Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Remains out of lineup

Maldonado isn't starting Thursday against Oakland. Maldonado has hit just .091 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over eight games since the start of September, and he'll take a seat for the third time in the last five matchups. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Josh Bell: Steps out of lineup

Bell is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Arizona. Bell started the past 22 games and will take a seat Friday after he posted a .787 OPS with three home runs and nine RBI during that span. Jorge Alfaro will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

