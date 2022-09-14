Read full article on original website
Who is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and what will happen to his company now?
Yvon Chouinard put his entire stake of Patagonia into a trust and nonprofit that will focus on combatting climate change.
Patagonia founder gives away $3 billion ownership stake
This move falls in line with Chouinard’s longstanding commitment to protecting the environment. Who owns Patagonia? What has Patagonia done for the environment?
Meet the mysterious Patagonia heirs who agreed to give away their billion-dollar fortune
Yvon Chouinard is passing his company onto the environment, rather than his children. In the TV show Succession, adult children duke it out to be the heir of their father’s media empire. But what if no one wanted to head the business to begin with? You’d likely have a less dramatic (or funny) show, but you might be closer to the reality of the Chouinard family.
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Gizmodo
Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia
The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
Study Finds Earth Is On the Verge of Hitting Five Climate Tipping Points — but "There Are Grounds for Hope"
Climate scientists have been warning us for years: If we do not take significant climate action, humanity is in danger. And, according to a new study, we are already on the verge of hitting five of the tipping points of climate change, with more tipping points likely if global warming continues to increase.
natureworldnews.com
The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ of Antarctica Has the Risk of Increasing Sea Levels by Many Feet
Scientists predicted that the dubbed doomsday glacier in Antarctica, which poses a serious threat to the world's sea level and is at high risk of collapsing, could retreat quickly in the next years, raising fears about the astronomical sea level rise that would result from its likely extinction. Doomsday glacier...
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists are watching as a planet-size sunspot has grown tenfold in the last two days and could launch solar flares directly toward Earth.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a 4-Billion-Year-Old Ancient Piece of Earth’s Crust Underneath Western Australia
Lasers pave the path for finding ancient crust. Curtin University researchers have discovered evidence of an approximately four billion-year-old piece of the Earth’s crust that exists beneath the South-West of Western Australia by using lasers smaller than a human hair to target microscopic grains of a mineral extracted from beach sand.
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
natureworldnews.com
Lonsdaleite: Evidence Shows Fallen Space Diamond May be from a Dead Planet Light Years Away
Lonsdaleite, also called as the "Hexagonal Diamond," likely originated within a long dead planet located light years away from Earth. According to a new study, scientists claimed to have figured out why the ultra-hard space diamond was found inside a rare type of meteorite several decades ago. If confirmed, the...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers and Indigenous People Concludes that Certain Areas of the Amazon May Never Recover
A major study warns that significant portions of Amazon may never fully recover. According to research by scientists and Indigenous organizations, large rainforest areas have reached their breaking point. Extensive Study. An extensive study conducted by scientists and Indigenous organizations has discovered that environmental degradation in some areas of the...
Will King Charles follow the lead of Patagonia owner’s $3bn giveaway? | Letters
Letter: The Duchy of Cornwall’s business interests could be given to a trust to benefit the environment, suggests Prof Alan Bleakley
Meet Yvon Chouinard, the “Existential Dirtbag” Who Gave Patagonia Back to the Planet
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The publication of a magazine article in 2017 “really, really pissed off” Yvon Chouinard, the mountain climber turned reluctant businessman and founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia. In the...
Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet
A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
