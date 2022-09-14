ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#Climate Change#Benefit Corporation
Gizmodo

Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia

The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fortune

Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’

For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Researchers and Indigenous People Concludes that Certain Areas of the Amazon May Never Recover

A major study warns that significant portions of Amazon may never fully recover. According to research by scientists and Indigenous organizations, large rainforest areas have reached their breaking point. Extensive Study. An extensive study conducted by scientists and Indigenous organizations has discovered that environmental degradation in some areas of the...
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet

A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
BUSINESS

