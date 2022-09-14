Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine soccer wins Big West opener
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s soccer team captured a 1-0 win in its Big West opener against UC Davis at home on September 15. Senior Kelci Sumida led the Rainbow Wahine, breaking through with the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The...
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Warrior football wins on homecoming, gets win No. 1 for HC Chang
It’s win number one for the Head Coach Timmy Chang era! The University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warrior football team took down Duquesne, 24-14, on September 17 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for its first win of the season and a victory on homecoming night. Leading the...
KITV.com
Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato talks baseball ahead of the reairing of the LLWS championship game
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League made Hawaii so proud when the team won the World Series championship game. Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Friday to talk story about the team becoming the world's best, how he was also a coach with the Oda brothers on the 2018 team that won the title, and how his dad got him into baseball.
Mililani hangs tough, but No. 1/2 Mater Dei pulls away
Mililani briefly led against national powerhouse Mater Dei on Friday before running out of gas.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Community College team launches student-built rocket in competition
A team of students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges launched a 10.5-foot custom rocket they built in the ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for International Student Satellites) 2022 Come-Back competition in Nevada. This year’s ARLISS competition hosted 15 teams, including teams from Japan, Mexico and Costa Rica. The UH team was the lone U.S. representative.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
the university of hawai'i system
UH, East-West Center host Pacific leaders
The University of Hawaiʻi and the East-West Center are hosting leaders from Pacific nations September 12–14 for the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders “Puʻuhonua: The Pacific Way Forward.”. The program is hosted by the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center and the UH...
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
the university of hawai'i system
Forbes lauds UH Mānoa for successful alumni, affordability, graduation rates, more
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ranked No. 221 among the nation’s best higher education institutions and No. 100 among public institutions, according to a new ranking by Forbes. Forbes ranked the top 500 schools out of more than 2,630 four-year institutions nationally. Forbes says its ranking,...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
the university of hawai'i system
Expanding telehealth access in the Pacific focus of UH Mānoa workshop
Telehealth has emerged as a vital resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding and improving telehealth opportunities across the Pacific was one of the topics at a conference hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The 2022 U.S. Affiliated Pacific Island Countries & Territories (USAPICT) Telehealth Workshop was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. It’s been tough sledding for the Rainbow Warriors football team as they fell to 0-3 on the season, but they’re back at home to take on Duquesne and the message all week at practice has been ‘stay the course.’
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waianae food distribution aims to help kupuna amid rising costs
Courtroom backlog: Prosecutors say over 100 Oahu cases affected by High Court ruling. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. ‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. Updated:...
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
Young girl found alive after alleged abduction in Hawaii, manhunt underway
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — A 15-year-old girl who had been reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint by a masked man on Friday escaped from her captor and was brought to safety Saturday. Police are now looking for 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi for the alleged kidnapping and other outstanding warrants, according to...
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
KITV.com
Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
