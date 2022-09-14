ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Wahine soccer wins Big West opener

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s soccer team captured a 1-0 win in its Big West opener against UC Davis at home on September 15. Senior Kelci Sumida led the Rainbow Wahine, breaking through with the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Warrior football wins on homecoming, gets win No. 1 for HC Chang

It’s win number one for the Head Coach Timmy Chang era! The University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warrior football team took down Duquesne, 24-14, on September 17 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for its first win of the season and a victory on homecoming night. Leading the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato talks baseball ahead of the reairing of the LLWS championship game

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League made Hawaii so proud when the team won the World Series championship game. Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Friday to talk story about the team becoming the world's best, how he was also a coach with the Oda brothers on the 2018 team that won the title, and how his dad got him into baseball.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Community College team launches student-built rocket in competition

A team of students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges launched a 10.5-foot custom rocket they built in the ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for International Student Satellites) 2022 Come-Back competition in Nevada. This year’s ARLISS competition hosted 15 teams, including teams from Japan, Mexico and Costa Rica. The UH team was the lone U.S. representative.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH, East-West Center host Pacific leaders

The University of Hawaiʻi and the East-West Center are hosting leaders from Pacific nations September 12–14 for the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders “Puʻuhonua: The Pacific Way Forward.”. The program is hosted by the Pacific Islands Development Program at the East-West Center and the UH...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Expanding telehealth access in the Pacific focus of UH Mānoa workshop

Telehealth has emerged as a vital resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding and improving telehealth opportunities across the Pacific was one of the topics at a conference hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The 2022 U.S. Affiliated Pacific Island Countries & Territories (USAPICT) Telehealth Workshop was...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waianae food distribution aims to help kupuna amid rising costs

Courtroom backlog: Prosecutors say over 100 Oahu cases affected by High Court ruling. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. ‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. Updated:...
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
HONOLULU, HI

