HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League made Hawaii so proud when the team won the World Series championship game. Honolulu Little League coach Willis Kato appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Friday to talk story about the team becoming the world's best, how he was also a coach with the Oda brothers on the 2018 team that won the title, and how his dad got him into baseball.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO