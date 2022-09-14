ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
10 of the Richest People in Texas

When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
6 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

GrapeFest, Grapevine's signature wine festival, takes place every year in its historic downtown. This weekend showcases a streamline of fun activities from celebrating Hispanic culture, to Fort Worth’s forward fashion show and a wine festival in Grapevine. Enjoy the sounds of Frank Sinatra or the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Take your pick, there’s never a wrong answer, y’all.
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
