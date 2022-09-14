ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

cbs4indy.com

IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
cbs4indy.com

Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
INDIANA STATE
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Perry Township Schools host bus driver recruiting event

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel. Transportation Director Patrick Murphy says the bus driver is the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sullivan County suspicious fires get state attention

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating after six unexplained fires have happened in Shelburn since July 5. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says two of the fires happened within an hour of each other Thursday. The fires involved a vehicle, camper and three structures. One of the structures was set on fire twice.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Local man vandalizes local laundromat

BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
MITCHELL, IN

