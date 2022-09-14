Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
cbs4indy.com
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
WDEF
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
cbs4indy.com
Students organize march on first day of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — For Paris Mayes, who grew up in foster care, her message to lawmakers is personal. “There’s so many kids in the system that have nowhere to go, nowhere to call home,” she said. “They’re trying to save lives, but they’re not focusing on lives that are already here.”
Wave 3
New K-9 officer donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
Family member works to answer 45-year-old question: Who Killed Ann?
Who killed Ann? It’s a question that’s gone unanswered for 45 years. Now a family member is working to find answers.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
cbs4indy.com
Perry Township Schools host bus driver recruiting event
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools is actively recruiting bus drivers to help get their students to school. This weekend they are hosting a special event to give people a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel. Transportation Director Patrick Murphy says the bus driver is the...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD officers suing over alleged retaliation from reporting excessive force
INDIANAPOLIS — Two officers who reported their sergeant for excessive force after a 2021 arrest are now suing the city, department and police chief after they say they faced retaliation. The lawsuit comes after Sergeant Eric Huxley was charged with felony charges of battery and official misconduct over his...
cbs4indy.com
Warren Central student accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend faces battery charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A Warren Central High School student accused of assaulting a fellow student is facing battery charges. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a student was assaulted Tuesday by her former boyfriend. She was provided with medical treatment. A police report shows that the suspect, a 17-year-old, was...
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
cbs4indy.com
Sullivan County suspicious fires get state attention
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating after six unexplained fires have happened in Shelburn since July 5. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says two of the fires happened within an hour of each other Thursday. The fires involved a vehicle, camper and three structures. One of the structures was set on fire twice.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
cbs4indy.com
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
Health inspection at Greenwood hotel amid concerns
The Johnson County Health Department, Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood Fire Department, and the Greenwood Mayor conducted a multi-agency inspection effort Wednesday morning at the Red Carpet Inn
wbiw.com
Local man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
