UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss
Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
Buffalo & Niagara Falls 'light up' to celebrate 75th anniversary of Aspire of Western New York
On Sept. 19, 1947, Aspire of Western New York, formerly known as Cerebral Palsy of Western New York, was officially incorporated. After extensive growth in both physical locations and services provided, Aspire will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sept. 19. In honor of this achievement, the dome of Buffalo City...
Family Promise of WNY to hold 7th annual 'Choctoberfest' at Flying Bison
Event to raise funds to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise of WNY (FPWNY), a community organization providing emergency shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness, will host its seventh annual “Choctoberfest.” The “celebration of all things beer and chocolate” will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Flying Bison Brewing Co., located at 840 Seneca St., Buffalo.
'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25
16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
NACC to stage opera Oct. 21 & 23
Puccini's masterpiece "La Bohème" is coming to the stage at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Organizers said, “This passionate, timeless and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris can stake its claim as the world’s most beautiful and popular opera ever written. Sung in Italian, the story follows the lives of artists who have chosen to take up residence in the Latin quarter of Paris.
Featured News
Grand Island's students and teachers returned to classrooms equipped with two air purifiers each, said Grand Island Central School District superintendent Brian Graham at Tuesday's board of education meeting. Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business. Sat, Sep 17th 2022 07:00 am. A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club...
Record crowd at 'Lewiston Jeopardy'
The Historical Association of Lewiston held its third annual “Lewison Jeopardy” fundraising event Thursday night at the Brickyard Brewing Company. A capacity crowd – actually spilling into the contestant area – came out to watch four teams of local celebrities compete for bragging rights. Squads were captained by Village of Lewiston Mayor Anne Welch (team members included Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt and Historian Russ Piper), Sandy Blackwell Yates (Ralph Borelli and Tim Miller), Curt Stuart (Michael Vitch and former Clerk Amy Salada) and Peter Coppins (Trustee Daniel Gibson and Bill McEvoy).
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
WNY's top chicken wings, pizza, place to watch a game
GRAND PRIZE: The location(s) with the most votes will receive a special recognition and a full write-up in our two main newspapers -- the Niagara County Tribune/Sentinel and the Island Dispatch -- and on this website. THOSE NOMINATING AN EATERY will enter to win a prize of their own. Prizes...
Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage
Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations
A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
Kinney looks to improve Lewiston waterfront properties
The success of John Kinney’s waterfront business – and that of his tenant – has resulted in a need for upgrades to his three properties. So said the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours operating partner/president on Monday, as he presented the Village of Lewiston with plans to improve 115 S. Water St. (home of WJBT and the Griffon Brewery & Gastropub), 125 S. First St. (a multifamily residential property), and 65 Center St. (formerly the Trafford Mansion and “Bucket of Blood”).
Ryan announces funding for security upgrades at Grand Island schools
Officials announce $138,000 safety and security upgrade project throughout Grand Island Central School District. On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan joined school officials to announce $138,000 in security improvements being made to schools in the Grand Island Central School District. Ryan secured a $112,500 New York State grant to fund the bulk of the cost of the improvements.
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
Students, teachers adjust to a new school year
Grand Island’s students and teachers returned to classrooms equipped with two air purifiers each, said Grand Island Central School District superintendent Brian Graham at Tuesday’s board of education meeting. In 2021, “Grand Island was one of two school districts to obtain air purifiers in 2021, and Erie County...
Niagara County raises flag for Suicide Prevention Month
The Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting declaring September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in Niagara County. Earlier on Tuesday, the Suicide Prevention Coalition flag was hoisted at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Niagara County Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance...
ECDOH: To flush or not to flush? Protect & preserve your septic system with these reminders during SepticSmart Week
What you put down your toilet can affect the environment. The third week of September is SepticSmart Week, and the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (ECDEP) are using this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of properly maintaining and caring for septic systems.
