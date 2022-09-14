Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Second Saturdays return to Old Town Peoria in October
PHOENIX — The city of Peoria announced the return of Second Saturdays beginning in October and running through April. Partnering with Steve LeVine Entertainment, the city will host a free night market in Old Town Peoria from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It begins on Oct. 8 and runs...
East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for August, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Samantha Kaye Sarabia teaches 6th grade math at Eisenhower Center for Innovation in Mesa. Her passion...
santansun.com
Chandler churches’ merger includes campus re-do
SonRise Faith Community, a well-established church in Chandler’s Galveston neighborhood, has adopted a new name as it undergoes a major overhaul. Now called Bethel SonRise to reflect a partnership with Bethel Chandler Church in southern Chandler, the 30-year-old church. Residents in the area can now look forward to a...
KOLD-TV
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program
The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
KTAR.com
Mesa asks residents to skip winter lawns to save water
With an ongoing drought and cuts to water supplies, the city of Mesa is asking residents to consider not overseeding for a winter lawn. Mesa Conservation Coordinator Becky Zusy said it’s not a mandate, merely a suggestion – but the city believes it’s an easy way to save on water.
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box
PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
SignalsAZ
Chandler’s Sonoran Sunset Series Brings Music to Veterans Oasis Park
Live music fills the al fresco space at Veterans Oasis Park’s amphitheater for the annual Sonoran Sunset Series. On the third Thursday of the month, from October 20 through March 16, talented musicians and entertainers will perform an array of acts for music lovers at this series of free open-air concerts in Chandler. Jazz, country, feel-good rock, and even the sweet sounds of multiple eras take to the park’s main stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift buys 35 acres in Gilbert for $225M development
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the acquisition of a 35-acre parcel in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert where the company plans to develop The Gilmore, a mixed-use project with luxury apartment homes and more than 200,000 square feet of boutique restaurant and retail space. The company expects to break ground on the development in the first half of 2023.
Modern Margarita Opens New Location In South Chandler
Open for Lunch, Dinner and Late Night Libations
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
KTAR.com
I-17 closure in north Phoenix, I-10 closure in East Valley among weekend restrictions
PHOENIX — Closures scattered across four metro Phoenix freeways will slow down drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Yorkshire Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The...
