Midland County, TX

Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east of Midland. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Castanon was traveling east on I-20 when his semi-truck struck a guardrail and traveled through the median and entered the westbound lanes. Troopers said Castanon struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Granvil Lee Oden, 82, of Lovington, New Mexico, head on. Oden, who had to be extricated from his vehicle, died at the scene.

Castanon was taken to an area hospital where investigators said he was uncooperative with medical staff. He reportedly made several “unintelligible statements” to investigators and was slurring his words. When asked if he had been drinking, Castanon originally denied it and said he had not slept the prior night. He later he had been drinking before the crash.

Blood tests taken at the hospital showed Castanon had an approximate blood alcohol level of between .137 and .143- the legal limit in Texas is .08.

In early September, investigators requested a warrant for Castanon’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on September 9. He was later released on an unknown bond.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

