ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Port Farms Fall Fest begins this weekend

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPsrt_0hvb5g6y00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A sure sign fall is approaching, Port Farms will be kicking of its Fall Festival this weekend.

Port Farms in Waterford will kick off its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. It runs until the end of October (Oct. 30).

Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December

Celebrate 125 years of the farm this year with over 25 farm attractions for the whole family to enjoy. Also, this year, they are touting on Facebook 20 giveaways for 20 years of festivals.

General admission includes hay wagon rides, 8 acre corn maze, slide mountain, ball zone, game garden, pedal carts, animal exhibits, mindbender mazes, trike track, tire fort and more.

Erie Rib Fest underway in Perry Square in downtown Erie

The fall fest will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Port Farms is located at 2055 Stone Quarry Road in Waterford.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Last day of Rib Fest in downtown Erie

Rib Fest in downtown Erie continues, and visitors are enjoying barbeque from a variety of vendors. It’s the last day of Rib Fest in Erie. The festival started earlier this week on Wednesday. Rib Fest concludes Saturday night at 11 p.m. While barbeque vendors travel from across the country for the event, there are also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Irish Fest underway in downtown Erie

It’s just half way to Saint Patrick’s Day, and the luck o’ the Irish is alive and well in Erie. Erie’s Irish Festival returns to Saint Patrick’s Church this weekend with plenty of food, music and family friendly fun. A sea of green with all the Irish, food, music, beer and fun. The 2022 Erie […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend

Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
ALBION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Edinboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Society
erienewsnow.com

Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend

The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Rib Fest underway in Perry Square in downtown Erie

The 31st annual Rib Fest is getting underway at Perry Square where dozens of food vendors are showcasing their ribs, brisket and other favorites. From Wednesday through Saturday, residents and visitors will be able to get their fix on all things ribs and barbecue in downtown Erie. Rib Fest is returning to Erie, and food […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dozens of veterans gather in Waterford for a ‘lunch with heroes’

Dozens of veterans gathered in Waterford Saturday afternoon for what they’re calling a “lunch with heroes.” It’s an event that’s bringing veterans together to address a serious topic. Chelsea Swift has the story. Local veterans gathered Saturday for a free event called “Breaking Bread with Heroes” at the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion in Waterford. One representative […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Ladies Night highlights women-owned businesses during Rib Fest

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Women-owned and women-focused businesses were the focus of Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off during Ladies Night on Sept. 15. Ladies Night allowed the business owners to set up shop under the Big Top Tent and showcase their work. The event has happened at Rib Fest in the past and that prompted organizers to […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Giant Eagle#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

New Curtze family exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion

Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie’s rich history. The Hagen History Center hosted its “Night at the Museum Gala” Friday night, and opened the new “Curtze Celebration Exhibit” on the second floor. The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family’s possessions that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day 2 of Rib Fest will feature Ladies’ Night

Dozens of food vendors saw a big crowd on the first day of Rib Fest, Sept. 14, and now Day 2 is hoping to bring the same. The second day of Rib Fest begins at 4:30 p.m. tonight (Sept. 15) with Ladies’ Night showcasing women owned and women focused businesses beginning at 5 p.m. Those […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Albion Fair continues through Saturday

The fun continues in Albion with “the biggest little fair around.” The 77th annual Albion Fair kicked off this week with all the rides, food, music and animals. The fair’s vice president told us the turnout has been great so far, and they are expecting another big crowd Thursday night. The fair also features agricultural […]
ALBION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
YourErie

New weather cam offering view of Erie shoreline

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Sept. 16, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com announced a new weather camera on the Erie Land Lighthouse. The lighthouse tower is 56 feet high. It’s located on a bluff at the foot of Lighthouse Street on Erie’s eastside and it overlooks the entrance to Presque Isle Bay. The new state-of-the-art high-definition digital weather camera […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ComiCon Erie kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center

People will be geeking out in downtown Erie this weekend with the return of a pop culture event. ComiCon Erie 2022 kicked off its sixth year at the Bayfront Convention Center Friday. The event features cosplay, artists, celebrities, and new this year — Brick Erie. It includes Lego user groups from around the area showing […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Grape harvest season begins in North East

It’s grape harvest season in North East and local farmers said the crops are benefitting from the dry weather this summer. Several local farmers said this summer’s weather has been great for the grapes. The crop produces local products, including juice, wine and jelly. Fruit farms across the region are harvesting grapes this time of […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Erie High students selling sculptures to raise money for trip

Students at a local high school are raising money for a trip to the International Trade Show by selling sculptures they created in the classroom. Erie High School students are welding seasonal pieces for fall and winter that people will have the opportunity to purchase in their second annual Yard Sale. The students are making […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hundreds of LECOM class of 2025 students receive white coats during ceremony

More than 300 LECOM students and their families attended a “White Coat Ceremony” at the Warner Theater Saturday. Hundreds of students from LECOM’s class of 2025 received their white coats. The list includes about 60 students from the pharmacy school, and 270 students from the college of medicine. The assistant dean of institutional enrollment said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ErieTec donates $40K to Make-A-Wish

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie company is helping children facing critical health conditions by presenting a sizeable check to make their wishes come true. ErieTec on Friday, Sept. 16, presented a check for $40,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The company raised the funds during a golf outing. The donation will allow 10 local kids to receive […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy