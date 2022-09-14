Port Farms Fall Fest begins this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A sure sign fall is approaching, Port Farms will be kicking of its Fall Festival this weekend.

Port Farms in Waterford will kick off its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. It runs until the end of October (Oct. 30).

Celebrate 125 years of the farm this year with over 25 farm attractions for the whole family to enjoy. Also, this year, they are touting on Facebook 20 giveaways for 20 years of festivals.

General admission includes hay wagon rides, 8 acre corn maze, slide mountain, ball zone, game garden, pedal carts, animal exhibits, mindbender mazes, trike track, tire fort and more.

The fall fest will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Port Farms is located at 2055 Stone Quarry Road in Waterford.

Click here to purchase tickets.

