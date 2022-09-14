ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany airport receives $60M for upgrades

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany International Airport will receive state funding for a revitalization project. The $60 million will be used to expand the airport terminal, including a larger security checkpoint area and additional retail space.

Airport officials said the investment will bring an economic boost to the entire region.

“Airports are vital economic development engines from communities, and their success leads to success of the regional economy,” Albany International Airport CEO Philip Calderone said.

The airport also received federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is helping with the renovations. Construction is expected to be completed in the next couple of years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2wba_0hvb5eLW00
    A rendering of renovations to be made to the Albany International Airport. (Image courtesy: Albany International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqlya_0hvb5eLW00
    A rendering of renovations to be made to the Albany International Airport. (Image courtesy: Albany International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5c19_0hvb5eLW00
    A rendering of renovations to be made to the Albany International Airport. (Image courtesy: Albany International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gjaeb_0hvb5eLW00
    A rendering of renovations to be made to the Albany International Airport. (Image courtesy: Albany International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykuv1_0hvb5eLW00
    A rendering of renovations to be made to the Albany International Airport. (Image courtesy: Albany International Airport)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

