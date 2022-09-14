ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCBD

2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Labor Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days. Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now. “It means a...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Prosecuting Lubbock juveniles for school threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prosecutor says the number of school threats is on the rise in Lubbock county. Ginny Simpson prosecutes juvenile crimes for the Lubbock County district attorney’s office. She has seen more than a dozen cases involving school threats so far this year. A steep increase from years prior, but not all of them can go before a judge. The cases must meet specific criteria to be actionable by the D.A.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
oklahoma Sooner

XC Women Take First At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
NORMAN, OK
KCBD

DSHS Offers New COVID Boosters at Pop-Up Event at Lubbock Walmart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event in the Walmart (11415 Quaker Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424) parking lot to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed. The...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Lubbock Monterey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs faced the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen in Lubbock. It was a close game but the Bulldogs pulled ahead beating the Plainsmen 18-13. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
MIDLAND, TX
Talk 1340

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper won a hard-fought battle Friday over a familiar foe, Wichita Falls Rider. KCBD has End Zone special coverage with a rebroadcast of the exciting game from Pirate Stadium starting at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock

A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair

I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
LUBBOCK, TX

