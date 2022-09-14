Read full article on original website
KCBD
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Labor Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days. Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now. “It means a...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
fox34.com
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
KCBD
Prosecuting Lubbock juveniles for school threats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prosecutor says the number of school threats is on the rise in Lubbock county. Ginny Simpson prosecutes juvenile crimes for the Lubbock County district attorney’s office. She has seen more than a dozen cases involving school threats so far this year. A steep increase from years prior, but not all of them can go before a judge. The cases must meet specific criteria to be actionable by the D.A.
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
KCBD
DSHS Offers New COVID Boosters at Pop-Up Event at Lubbock Walmart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event in the Walmart (11415 Quaker Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424) parking lot to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.
KCBD
South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed. The...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Lubbock Monterey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs faced the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen in Lubbock. It was a close game but the Bulldogs pulled ahead beating the Plainsmen 18-13. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
KCBD
Levelland announced as 2022 finalist for Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program
LEVELLAND, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Lubbock pair pick up wins at Lubbock ISD Invitational
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock High sophomore Reese Peña continued her hot start to the cross-country season Saturday at the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park. Peña won her fourth race of the season, running a time of 18:50.7 to win the 5A girls 5K. Coronado’s Zanashia Harris finished second and Monterey’s Sydney Smothers placed […]
KCBD
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper won a hard-fought battle Friday over a familiar foe, Wichita Falls Rider. KCBD has End Zone special coverage with a rebroadcast of the exciting game from Pirate Stadium starting at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum...
fox34.com
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock
A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
