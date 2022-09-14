ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Bulldogs take down Panthers, 35-12

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 16 — In a hard-hitting, sometimes testy rivalry matchup on Friday night, the Luray Bulldogs came away with a 35-12 win over the Page Panthers. The victory marked the first Bull Run District win for the Bulldogs, who remain undefeated. The loss marked the second in the district for Page in their home opener at Buddy Comer Stadium.
Talk Nats

Fredericksburg has the second game of their playoffs tonight!

All season, manager Jake Lowery’s Fredericksburg Nationals’ team has overcome obstacles to win, and they are now a game away from winning their best-of-3-game playoff series against the Lynchburg Hillcats. On Tuesday night, in an incredible playoff atmosphere at Virginia Federal Credit Union Stadium, the Nats first round pick in 2019, Jackson Rutledge, went 8.0 scoreless innings to all but guarantee a 2-0 win with key hits from Sammy Infante to provide most of the offense for the FredNats and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
pagevalleynews.com

2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Show results

~ Submitted by the Page County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension. Senior Beef Showmanship: Emma Cave placed first; Lydia Parlett placed second; Kate Shifflett placed third; Kyle Sours placed fourth; Meghan Sours placed fifth; Chance Dean placed sixth. Participants included Jacob Gaunt, TJ Higgs and Coby Housden. Senior Beef Showmanship Awards were sponsored by Southern States Cooperative – Luray Service.
Inside Nova

Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success

Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
#Bulldogs Conquer Generals#Bison
pagevalleynews.com

Women’s Club marks 50 years

September 17, 1987 — The Woman’s Club of Luray will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Saturday with special activities at the Luray United Methodist Church. The 2 p.m. program will include a memorial service, scrapbook display, minute books, yearbooks and other items of interest relating to the club’s history.
loudounnow.com

The Mighty Midget Returns Home

A Leesburg landmark returned to its home Thursday. The Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved back to its traditional location at the Y-intersection of Market and Loudoun Streets in Leesburg. The move came two years after the Leesburg Town Council awarded a new 20-year lease on the tiny building to Avis...
pagevalleynews.com

Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins

Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins, 79, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Edward Leroy Blosser and Louise Francis Aleshire Blosser. Nancy was a member of the Stanley Seventh-day Adventist Church. On...
pagevalleynews.com

Margie Marie Meadows McMillen

Margie Marie Meadows McMillen, 78, of Elkton, passed away September 3, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McMillen was born July 1, 1944 in Page County and was the daughter of the late William F. and Irma Watson Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Meadows.
thsthepack.com

The Highs and Lows of Senior Parking Spot Painting

For years throughout Loudoun County, one way for seniors to celebrate the beginning of their last year in grade school is to participate in painting a parking space. Having the freedom and creative liberty to your very own 9’x18’ rectangle is one thing that seems to always pump up rising seniors, even if you would not necessarily consider yourself an artist.
Washingtonian.com

10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
theburn.com

Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg

Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
franchising.com

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Opens in Northern Virginia

Co-Branded Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Makes Debut in D.C. Market. September 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Northern Virginia, located in Manassas. The new co-branded location provides...
