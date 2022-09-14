Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs take down Panthers, 35-12
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 16 — In a hard-hitting, sometimes testy rivalry matchup on Friday night, the Luray Bulldogs came away with a 35-12 win over the Page Panthers. The victory marked the first Bull Run District win for the Bulldogs, who remain undefeated. The loss marked the second in the district for Page in their home opener at Buddy Comer Stadium.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Luray vs. Page County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rivals Luray and Page County meet in week four.
Fredericksburg has the second game of their playoffs tonight!
All season, manager Jake Lowery’s Fredericksburg Nationals’ team has overcome obstacles to win, and they are now a game away from winning their best-of-3-game playoff series against the Lynchburg Hillcats. On Tuesday night, in an incredible playoff atmosphere at Virginia Federal Credit Union Stadium, the Nats first round pick in 2019, Jackson Rutledge, went 8.0 scoreless innings to all but guarantee a 2-0 win with key hits from Sammy Infante to provide most of the offense for the FredNats and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Old Dominion: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Old Dominion, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
pagevalleynews.com
2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Show results
~ Submitted by the Page County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension. Senior Beef Showmanship: Emma Cave placed first; Lydia Parlett placed second; Kate Shifflett placed third; Kyle Sours placed fourth; Meghan Sours placed fifth; Chance Dean placed sixth. Participants included Jacob Gaunt, TJ Higgs and Coby Housden. Senior Beef Showmanship Awards were sponsored by Southern States Cooperative – Luray Service.
Inside Nova
Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success
Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pagevalleynews.com
Women’s Club marks 50 years
September 17, 1987 — The Woman’s Club of Luray will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Saturday with special activities at the Luray United Methodist Church. The 2 p.m. program will include a memorial service, scrapbook display, minute books, yearbooks and other items of interest relating to the club’s history.
loudounnow.com
The Mighty Midget Returns Home
A Leesburg landmark returned to its home Thursday. The Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved back to its traditional location at the Y-intersection of Market and Loudoun Streets in Leesburg. The move came two years after the Leesburg Town Council awarded a new 20-year lease on the tiny building to Avis...
pagevalleynews.com
Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins
Nancy Lee Blosser Jenkins, 79, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Edward Leroy Blosser and Louise Francis Aleshire Blosser. Nancy was a member of the Stanley Seventh-day Adventist Church. On...
pagevalleynews.com
Margie Marie Meadows McMillen
Margie Marie Meadows McMillen, 78, of Elkton, passed away September 3, 2022 at her home. Mrs. McMillen was born July 1, 1944 in Page County and was the daughter of the late William F. and Irma Watson Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Meadows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morgan Messenger
Access gates to Sleepy Creek WMA will stay closed for 2022 season, and into next year
Bright red gates across access roads into various parts of Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area will stay closed for the rest of 2022, including the upcoming hunting seasons. DNR officials last week confirmed local rumors that have been circulating about whether the gates would open for fall hunters. During previous...
thsthepack.com
The Highs and Lows of Senior Parking Spot Painting
For years throughout Loudoun County, one way for seniors to celebrate the beginning of their last year in grade school is to participate in painting a parking space. Having the freedom and creative liberty to your very own 9’x18’ rectangle is one thing that seems to always pump up rising seniors, even if you would not necessarily consider yourself an artist.
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7. A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
theburn.com
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg
Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
pagevalleynews.com
Council delays action on Fairview boundary line adjustment and other news from Luray
LURAY, Sept. 12 — Although there were no speakers at the public hearing on Monday night, the Luray Council delayed action on a request by Ramsey Inc. to bring 14 lots at Fairview Estates into Town limits for the planned construction of duplexes. “There seems to be a lack...
franchising.com
Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Opens in Northern Virginia
Co-Branded Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Makes Debut in D.C. Market. September 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Northern Virginia, located in Manassas. The new co-branded location provides...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
Comments / 0