Robert Worth Williams entered his eternal rest on the morning of August 10, 2022 after a brief illness. Surrounded by loved ones, his last days were filled with laughter, tears of joy and recollections without regret. He looked forward to joining his beloved wife of sixty years, Penny Norwood Williams, in the life beyond. Her wit, intelligence, and steadfast devotion to her family and friends facilitated Bob’s endeavors at every turn; their mutual support of one another was inspirational.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO