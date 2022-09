Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 16 Sep 2022 12:54:25 -0400: Power Line Issues at Address: 217 Brick St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Concerning an incident that occurred July 2021: Wake Forest Power re-connected a power line to my home that had been pulled out by a passing delivery truck (so thankful for the quick action!) but it does not appear to be properly finished and looks hazardous. Kindly requesting crew to come out to review, wrap up loose wiring and provide a professional finish to the project. Thank you!

