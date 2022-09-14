ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly of at least 1 charge at child pornography trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly of at least 1 charge at child pornography trial.

R Kelly
