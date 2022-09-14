This content was produced in partnership with ESR Gear. Most chargers and power-delivery devices, like wireless charging pads or stands, are functional yet simple. There are a few out there that do some pretty cool things, but when all is said and done they don’t really change much about how we use our gear. That is not true of ESR Gear’s products, which not only make tech easier to use but also help level up your devices in new and interesting ways. Now, you can’t claim that without an example to back it up. So, we’ll direct your attention to ESR’s HaloLock™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost™. It’s equipped with wireless fast-charging tech, called CryoBoost Fast Charging, which delivers magnetic charging for phones in use, and helps keep them cool under pressure. More specifically, you can charge your iPhone 13 while still watching videos, and the charge is powerful enough that the battery doesn’t drain while you use the phone, unlike most comparable chargers that don’t put out enough energy. Instead, HaloLock charges your device at the same time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO