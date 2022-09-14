Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
How to watch Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch at GTC 2022 (and what to expect)
Nvidia kicks of its fall GTC 2022 event next week, where we’ll probably see the launch of the RTX 4090. Although Nvidia is tight-lipped as ever about what products it has in store, a slew of leaks and rumors have shown that we’ll see the launch of the RTX 4090 — and possibly other GPUs — during the keynote.
Digital Trends
If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately
Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
Digital Trends
HP Envy 16 review: creative performance for less
“The HP Envy 16 is beautiful, powerful, and surprisingly affordable laptop for content creators.”. HP’s Envy line lands in a unique space. These are premium laptops through and through, and often have the performance to back that up for content creators. Contents. However, they aren’t as expensive as machines...
Digital Trends
EVGA is done making GPUs, and reports say it’s because of Nvidia
Among Nvidia’s 3rd-party GPU manufacturers, EVGA is perhaps the most famous. The brand is well known for high-quality RTX and GTX graphics cards with generous consumer policies, as well as power supplies, coolers, and motherboards. The partnership between Nvidia and EVGA, which lasted over two decades, is now over, however, and not only will EVGA stop making Nvidia GPUs, it has no plans on making any GPUs ever again. It’s not a clean breakup either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Intel Arc Alchemist may let you overclock virtually for free
Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards continue to surprise us in many ways prior to their actual release. This time, a new teaser from an interview with Intel fellow Tom Petersen reveals some more information about the GPUs, including their overclocking capabilities. According to Petersen, Intel Arc might be unexpectedly good...
Digital Trends
Alienware x17 R2 review: The absurdity of a 480Hz gaming laptop
“The Alienware x17 R2 is one of the fastest gaming laptops you can buy, but you might want to skip the 480Hz screen.”. 480Hz on a gaming laptop sounds crazy, and in fairness, it is. But Alienware pushed ahead anyway, and we now have the Alienware x17 R2 — the first laptop ever with a 480Hz display. It’s built with hardware worthy of our best gaming laptops roundup, and the screen is configured for the most competitive players.
Digital Trends
Samsung Bespoke Jet review: aesthetic, powerful cleaning at a cost
Samsung Bespoke Jet review: aesthetic, powerful cleaning at a cost. “The Samsung Bespoke Jet delivers fantastic cleaning power and an eye-catching design, but at a price point that feels out of reach for most.”. The world has reached a point where the last thing any of us seemingly want to...
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro waterproof? What you should know
When purchasing a new smartphone, the device’s durability is a major factor for many buyers, especially if the phone is on the pricier side of things. The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and only goes up in price from there depending on the desired specs. Because of how costly it is to stay current with Apple tech, those looking to buy in want to make sure that the iPhone 14 is able to withstand at least some degree of wear and tear — including potential waterproofing.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR games are not backward compatible with PlayStation VR2
Sony confirmed that games that were released for the first PlayStation VR headset are not backward compatible with the upcoming PlayStation VR2. In an episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hideaki Nishino senior vice president of platform experience, says, “PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2 because PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience. PS VR2 has much more advanced features like all new controllers with haptic feedback, with adaptive triggers as they’ve said, inside-out tracking, eye tracking in it, 3D audio is coming together, of course. So this means, there will be games for PS VR2 that require a whole different approach than the original PS VR.”
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3 beginner’s guide: 6 tips and tricks to get started
Get your splattershots ready because Splatoon 3 has arrived and is the next big multiplayer offering for the Nintendo Switch. This stylish and colorful shooter is one of Nintendo’s newest franchises and is quite different from their usual style of game. As opposed to most of their offerings, Splatoon 3 is primarily an online multiplayer third-person shooter. Of course, they swap out guns and grenades for ink shooters and balloons. Still, for as approachable as this game is, there’s a lot to learn to be the best squid on the block.
Digital Trends
ESR Gear has all of the accouterments you need to level up your tech
This content was produced in partnership with ESR Gear. Most chargers and power-delivery devices, like wireless charging pads or stands, are functional yet simple. There are a few out there that do some pretty cool things, but when all is said and done they don’t really change much about how we use our gear. That is not true of ESR Gear’s products, which not only make tech easier to use but also help level up your devices in new and interesting ways. Now, you can’t claim that without an example to back it up. So, we’ll direct your attention to ESR’s HaloLock™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost™. It’s equipped with wireless fast-charging tech, called CryoBoost Fast Charging, which delivers magnetic charging for phones in use, and helps keep them cool under pressure. More specifically, you can charge your iPhone 13 while still watching videos, and the charge is powerful enough that the battery doesn’t drain while you use the phone, unlike most comparable chargers that don’t put out enough energy. Instead, HaloLock charges your device at the same time.
Digital Trends
Should you upgrade to the new AirPods Pro?
The latest AirPods Pro (now in their second generation) are the new top-shelf addition to Apple’s expansive lineup of wireless earbuds. Featuring across-the-board sound and noise-cancellation improvements (according to Apple, anyway), user-specific “personalized” Spatial Audio profiles, and a new touch control for adjusting volume — plus a few other surprises — there’s plenty to love about the new set of buds.
Digital Trends
The best VR headsets
Virtual reality finally seems to be reaching a time when everyone should be taking a closer look, and the best VR headsets are the best way to do it. The number of intriguing games is skyrocketing, and there are plenty of great VR headsets to choose from. The challenge is finding the system that's right for you.
Digital Trends
Quest Pro: Everything we know about Meta’s next big VR headset
Meta’s next-generation VR headset is coming in October, and it’s almost certain to be called the Quest Pro, a new type of head-mounted display from the world’s most popular virtual reality hardware manufacturer. Several previews have been shared by Meta, so we know roughly what to expect,...
Digital Trends
Adobe Photoshop Free Trial: Get a month of editing for free
It’s no secret that Adobe Photoshop is the most popular and widely used graphical design software suite among professionals and amateurs alike. Even people who have never in their lives used Photoshop know the name, which has become synonymous with any kind of digital image editing. Photoshop is professional-grade paid software, though, and it’s not exactly cheap. That’s likely why you’re here looking for an Adobe Photoshop free trial (and perhaps other ways to save on this software if and when you decide to buy it). Whether you’re an amateur graphic designer or an aspiring professional, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3: Best abilities in the game
In the ink-filled world of Splatoon, you are given a ton of unique tools to spread your team’s color all across the map. This will serve several purposes, from building up your points, letting you move faster, and of course, splatting your opposition. Your main method of ink dispersal will come via the many different weapons you can choose from. From basic blasters to paint rollers and even windshield wipers, you’re never at a loss for options when it comes to spraying ink.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Word Free Trial: Get a month of service for free
As a software company, Microsoft is responsible for more than just the Windows operating system. Microsoft also dominates the enterprise software space with its Office app suite, which is relied on by millions of professionals, students, and average folks around the world every single day. Perhaps the most-used Office app is Microsoft Word, a versatile and capable word processor that’s essential for typing and editing written documents, among other things (and there’s a lot of things you probably didn’t know you could do in Microsoft Word). Microsoft Office is paid software, however, and Word is no exception, so if you’re wondering if there’s a Microsoft Word free trial or any other way to get it for free, read on to find out.
Digital Trends
The best robot vacuums with mapping technology
Who doesn't love a good robot vacuum? Tailor-made for the never-resting go-getters and those who hate carting around an upright vac, robot vacs use sensors and other algorithmic tools to seamlessly navigate throughout the many rooms of our homes, spending just the right amount of time in each space to get the carpets, hardwoods, and tiling nice and clean. When it comes to navigational functions, a set of sensors does a decent job at moving your bot around, but there's nothing better than a vac equipped with mapping technology.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches this November with brand-new map
As part of the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, revealing the new map, its release date, and a slew of new features. Warzone 2.0 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on November 16, 2022 as a free-to-play title. It will share a progression system with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Comments / 0