New concept Cuddlefish to replace Decatur’s Brush Sushi Izakaya

The team behind Decatur’s Brush Sushi Izakaya is planning a new concept.

Called Cuddlefish , the restaurant will replace Brush at 316 Church St., restaurateurs John Chen and Jason Liang said in a phone call Wednesday. The AJC first reported the news.

“Jason and I felt like this was the right time to introduce this concept to Decatur,” Chen said. “It’s definitely going to be a lot more price-friendly for everybody. We’re trying to make this concept more of a family, casual atmosphere, as opposed to Brush, which is more of a special occasion restaurant.”

But Brush is not going away. Chen and Liang said they are currently negotiating for a new space around the Buckhead area where Brush will relocate. They couldn’t yet disclose the exact location.

The plan is to close the current location of Brush in mid-October and then reopen as Cuddlefish a couple weeks later. The hope is relaunch Brush in the new location around May or June of 2023.

At Cuddlefish, the focus will be on nigiri sushi and hand rolls, Chen said. There will be four tiers of pricing, starting at $37 for a four-course meal to $99 for nine courses.

“We want to be able to offer something that’s more accessible for everyone,” Liang said. Chen added that “the idea is to simplify sushi.”

Chen and Liang also operate Momonoki in Midtown.

