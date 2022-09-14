Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
On my watch: Arlene Mark launches her YA novel
On my watch: Arlene Mark launches her YA novel at the Greenwich Historical Society. It was remarkable to see that crowd of 40-plus adults at the Greenwich Historical Society, there on a Tavern Garden Market Wednesday to hear Greenwich author Arlene Mark address her new young adult novel, “The Year Without a Summer.” Remarkable because there was no young adult present, but readers aplenty. But Mark has a lot of messages in her book featuring eighth graders, with perhaps her main message that young persons need to be heard in today’s world.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
greenwichsentinel.com
DART Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Charity Walk
Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART) is honoring its 20th anniversary this year and holding its fifth annual charity walk, DART to the Finish, on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 a.m., at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich. This family-friendly and accessible two-mile walk is $30 for adults 22 years and older, $15 for 10-to-21 years old, and free for children 10 years old or younger. Virtual walkers from anywhere in the world are also welcome to join and can register with a $30 donation to DART. To learn more and register, visit danasangels.org or dartevents.org.
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Get Marvelous Mediterranean Food in Westchester
Hungry? Here are some of the top Mediterranean restaurants along with their most popular dishes in Westchester. The Mediterranean diet is derived from the traditional cuisines of Greece, Italy, and other countries such as Turkey, Portugal, and North Africa. The diet often includes olive oil, vegetables, beans, whole grains, and fish. When looking for a place to eat, it can be difficult to find something that is healthy and enjoyable for everyone. Luckily, Mediterranean restaurants in Westchester County have many options, with dishes ranging from steak shawarma to vegan falafel.
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
NYC attorney and his dentist friend claim Swedish hedge fund manager owner of $10,000 Hamptons rental treated them like 'squatters' and ruined their vacation by not letting them set AC from 70 to 68 degrees
A New York City attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit against a Swedish hedge fund manager for ruining their vacation at his $10,000 Hamptons rental because he kept the air conditioning stuck at 70 degrees. Toby Cohen and Dr. Johnathan Neman alleged that their families suffered 'uninhabitable'...
greenwichsentinel.com
Obituary: James Brooks, Jr.
On Friday, September 2, James Guyer Brooks Jr., lovingly known as “Uncle Jim,” “Jger,” or simply “Dad,” peacefully passed away in his sleep at the age of 81. Born in Orange, NJ on April 5, 1941, to Helen and James G Brooks Sr., Jim grew up playing tennis and football. He graduated in 1960 from Darrow School, a college preparatory school in New Lebanon, NY, and later served on the school’s board of trustees for several years. Jim made many life-long friends during his time at Darrow School; these friends were the source of fond memories Jim often shared with his family.
A Vibrant Singaporean Food Festival Has Arrived In NYC
Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of Singapore at NYC’s Singapore Food Festival. Happening from September 12th to October 2nd, New Yorkers can explore the famous flavors of Singapore including pandan, sambal, and salted egg that will be tantalizing your tastebuds during this year’s event. Local restaurants, bars and pastry shops have joined forces with the Singapore Tourism Board to host numerous collaborations across the city during the month-long festival. Eager foodies can sip on inventive drinks reminiscent of Singapore’s vivacious cocktail scene at the newly opened Singlish, dine from two exciting tasting menus at Singapura and Wau, and end on a sweet note with mouthwatering desserts from bakery hot spot, Lady Wong. “We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and special experience of the Singapore Food Festival to the U.S. this September, where Singaporean food culture has taken a strong hold and is increasingly sought-after,” states Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. “It’s truly an honor to partner with such a celebrated group of restaurants and brands who will each offer their unparalleled expertise and singular specialties, bringing the flavors, traditions, and dining experiences of Singapore to new, inquiring diners in the U.S.”
greenwichsentinel.com
The Rummage Room Celebrates 58 Years with Reopening
The inclement weather on Tuesday, September 6 posed no challenge to the classically beloved Rummage Room as undeterred locals and out-of-towners alike found their ways into the second-hand shop. The store had just reopened celebrating its 58th year serving Old Greenwich after being closed for a month of preparations. During...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
untappedcities.com
Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey
3. There were plans to put a restaurant on top of the George Washington Bridge. All throughout New York (and parts of New Jersey by the waterfront), there are rooftop restaurants and bars on historic buildings. One rooftop restaurant that did not come to fruition, though, was one that would top the George Washington Bridge. Architect Cass Gilbert worked with Othmar Ammann on the bridge’s design and construction, though he primarily left Ammann to create on his own save for a few ideas of his own.
pix11.com
Clearing it up: Tips for downsizing and decluttering
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Do you find yourself in a funk because you’re surrounded by all that junk?. Sometimes, it’s hard to let go of things, especially those that have sentimental value. But, all that clutter could really add up. Matt Paxton, a downsizing and cleaning expert...
Enjoy Oktoberfest With Radiant Rooftop Views Of NYC
Calling all beer lovers! This Oktoberfest event takes place at New York’s largest outdoor rooftop garden and a fully-enclosed penthouse lounge. So whether it’s sunny or rainy, you can enjoy a large selection of beers with extraordinary views of NYC. There will also be German hors d’oeuvres to accompany the beer. Along with food and drinks, there will be photo ops and an outstanding live DJ playing the latest and greatest hits! Taking place at 230 Fifth Rooftop in the heart of Manhattan, this fun festival offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city from its fabulous penthouse lounge. Wear your favorite Lederhosen when challenging your fellow festival-goers at the “Oktoberfest Olympics,” where you can compete in games and contests like Stein Holding, Sand Bags, Grain Toss, Pretzel Eating, and more for prizes including 230 Fifth gift certificates up to $150.
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic
A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma.
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York
It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
NYC is in store for a ‘cold and snowy’ winter, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get your winter coats ready. It will be a cold winter season in New York City, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Weather Forecast. The Almanac explained this season will be “A Tale of Two Winters” because the weather this winter will...
