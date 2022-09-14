Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of Singapore at NYC’s Singapore Food Festival. Happening from September 12th to October 2nd, New Yorkers can explore the famous flavors of Singapore including pandan, sambal, and salted egg that will be tantalizing your tastebuds during this year’s event. Local restaurants, bars and pastry shops have joined forces with the Singapore Tourism Board to host numerous collaborations across the city during the month-long festival. Eager foodies can sip on inventive drinks reminiscent of Singapore’s vivacious cocktail scene at the newly opened Singlish, dine from two exciting tasting menus at Singapura and Wau, and end on a sweet note with mouthwatering desserts from bakery hot spot, Lady Wong. “We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and special experience of the Singapore Food Festival to the U.S. this September, where Singaporean food culture has taken a strong hold and is increasingly sought-after,” states Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. “It’s truly an honor to partner with such a celebrated group of restaurants and brands who will each offer their unparalleled expertise and singular specialties, bringing the flavors, traditions, and dining experiences of Singapore to new, inquiring diners in the U.S.”

