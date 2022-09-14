ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Emails: Kelly staffer asked DCF secretary to draft letter immediately used by campaign

By Katie Bernard
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GXxb_0hvb299j00

Documents obtained by the Republican Governors Association show a top Kelly administration staffer asked a cabinet member to draft a letter that was used for campaign purposes that same day.

The organization says it provided the records to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office as the RGA, the Republican Party’s arm for gubernatorial races, seeks a criminal investigation into the Kelly staffer’s activity.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said in an email that that it is still reviewing the records and had not officially opened a criminal case.

The records were obtained after the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission dismissed the GOP group’s June complaint alleging the campaign improperly pressured Department of Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard to send Kelly’s chief of staff a letter that was later used to pressure Kansas television stations to remove a political advertisement.

The letter contradicted the advertisement’s claim that Kelly’s administration stopped work requirements for food stamps and was used as evidence in a cease and desist letter the campaign sent to stations airing the advertisement.

Emails obtained by the RGA and provided to The Star show Kelly’s deputy chief of staff, Ryan Wright, asking Howard to draft a letter confirming no benefits were paid under a temporary policy that waived work requirements. Wright’s request, and Howard’s response, came the same day the cease and desist letter was sent.

“Can you please draft a brief letter to Will confirming that no benefits were paid out under this policy before it was withdrawn? Also, can you send this to us today?” Wright said in an email at 10 a.m. May 16.

The email was referring to Will Lawrence, Kelly’s chief of staff. The emails show Howard sent the letter to Lawrence just before 3 p.m. that day.

Brianna Johnson, a spokeswoman for Kelly, said that the emails do not show any improper conduct by Kelly’s team.

“The administration has not improperly coordinated with the campaign,” Johnson said. “These emails show what we already knew – that the administration asked for routine information to address misinformation. This is why the Ethics Commission dismissed the RGA’s complaint earlier this summer.”

But the RGA argues this activity violates a state law barring state employees from pressuring other state employees to engage in political activity.

“Democrat Laura Kelly and her staff have taken her egregious abuse of Kansas taxpayer resources to potentially criminal levels,” RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement.

The Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay s office did not immediately respond to questions about whether they are pursuing an investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Kelly, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
The Kansas City Star

Embracing the fighter

Next week, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, will campaign with arguably the most famous Republican governor in the country — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcf#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Rga#The Republican Party#Gop
KSNT News

ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NBC News

Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women

Former Kansas police officer Robert Golubski is now in FBI custody after being accused of preying on women. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how the 69-year-old was charged with federal civil rights violations and faces life in prison if convicted. Sept. 16, 2022.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
959
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy