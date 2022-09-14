ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Super sushi served! Try these St. Louis restaurants, report says

ST. LOUIS – Sushi stops star around the St. Louis region, and you may not have to look too far to find a quality culinary bite near you. Money Inc. released a lengthy list earlier this week praising some of the best sushi restaurants in St. Louis. The eateries are known for using fresh ingredients and traditional techniques to create a super sushi dish.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is coming to St. Charles this weekend

Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, seasonal plantings and more. Tickets can be bought online by clicking here for a discounted price. At the gate tickets are $15 for Friday,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

