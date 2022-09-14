ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant Week – Alexander's Café

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A downtown eatery popular with college students and business professionals alike is once again participating in Binghamton Restaurant Week.

Alexander’s Cafe, located on Chenango Street, offers fresh, quality breakfast and lunch for those on the go, or with some time stay and dine.

It’s offering a 3 course lunch for $15 anytime that it’s open during the promotion.

First course options include a Mexican Street Corn Salad or a Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.

Main courses include a Chicken Chipotle Panini and a Chicken BLT Salad.

And owner operator Alex Nichols says don’t forget about the desserts.

Choose between Apple Pie Cookie Tart, a gluten free mini cheesecake or Chocolate Peanut Butter Blossom Brownies.

Nichols says, “What we really like to see is the community coming together as a whole. It’s a good opportunity to meet your friends or family out for lunch. That’s the whole thing about restaurant week in my eyes, is to have the community outreach.”

Nichols says customers in a hurry can order ahead online or call in their orders at 296-4388. Alexander’s also uses GrubHub and DoorDash.

The restaurant is open 8 to 5 Monday through Wednesday and 8 to 7 Thursdays and Fridays.

It will be closed on the weekends this Restaurant Week.

For a complete list of eateries and their special menus, go to eatBING.com .

