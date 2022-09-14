Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co
Face Your Fears At This Creepy Corn Maze In Buford That Comes Alive At Sunset
If you’re searching for the ultimate fall outing, then we’ve found the one-stop shop for all the fall fun you can imagine. Buford Corn Maze is a beloved attraction that provides events and an unmissable line-up of things to do throughout the year. However, fall is when all the magic happens with these spooktacular happenings beginning on September 23.
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Fest 2022 Set For This Weekend In Georgia
The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
It's going to be a 'Good Day': Sept. 16 to be Atlanta's Nappy Roots Day
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Nappy Roots Day is coming to Atlanta. The famed music group, known additionally for their philanthropic efforts consisting of mentorship programs, support of local nonprofits and creation of community events, is being honored in the city Friday Sept. 16 marking the first Nappy Roots Day.
creativeloafing.com
No Trap Music R&B Patio Party Free Entry 12Pm-3Am!!!
WERE BRINING SOMETHING NEW TO ATL!! NO TRAP MUSIC R&B PATO PARTY 12AM-3AM + COMEDY SHOW HOSTED BY KDUBB 9PM-12AM FREE ENTRY 9PM-12AM +. BRINGING SOMETHING NEW TO THE CITY ON THURSDAYS!!!. COMEDY SHOW 10PM-12AM HOSTED BY COMEDY KDUBB. FOLLOWED BY THE R&B PATIO PARTY 12AM-3AM TAKE A PEEK AT...
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
You Must Escape A Serial Killer's Camp In The Woods At Night At This Spooky Georgia Spot
Escape rooms are seemingly getting more complex and immersive as the years roll by, and Escape Woods in Georgia is no exception. This thrilling spot is in the middle of the woods and will send chills down your spine for a one-of-a-kind experience. Escape Woods is located in Powder Springs,...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
Register to Win: Tyler Perry Premiere in ATL on Sept. 19
Listen to MAJIC All this week for your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta screening of Tyler Perry’s new film A JAZZMAN’S BLUES, streaming on September 23 on Netflix. The premiere will be Monday, September 19 at 7pm with special guests you won’t want to miss, keep it locked to the REAL SOUND OF […]
