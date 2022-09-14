Mississippi man arrested for threatening to recreate Memphis shooting spree in MS

GREENVILE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested after making threats online to recreate a shooting rampage originally carried out by a 19-year-old in Memphis, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi.

Officials said 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon of Greenville, Mississippi, posted threats on Facebook Friday, two days after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly allegedly shot six people in Memphis, threatening to recreate the shooting rampage in Mississippi.

Gordon has been charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce, officials said. Monday, a judge declared that Gordon posed a danger to the community and ordered that he be held without bond pending trial.

The case is being handled by the FBI and the Greenville Police Department.

If convicted, Gordon faces a maximum of five years in prison.

