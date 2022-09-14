ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi man arrested for threatening to recreate Memphis shooting spree in MS

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

GREENVILE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested after making threats online to recreate a shooting rampage originally carried out by a 19-year-old in Memphis, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi.

Officials said 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon of Greenville, Mississippi, posted threats on Facebook Friday, two days after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly allegedly shot six people in Memphis, threatening to recreate the shooting rampage in Mississippi.

Gordon has been charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce, officials said. Monday, a judge declared that Gordon posed a danger to the community and ordered that he be held without bond pending trial.

The case is being handled by the FBI and the Greenville Police Department.

If convicted, Gordon faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Comments / 31

chook up
3d ago

They better lock his stanky self on up and keep him there. He just might wish they would if he starts acting crazy on the streets.

Reply
6
Mabel Jadoon
3d ago

These people need longer sentencing. Five years is nothing. If he had recreated the killing of six people he'd probably only gotten seven years prison time in the state of Mississippi. I'm not knocking Mississippi, by no means, but all states need to use their power and make the sentencing of these criminals time in prison a lot longer than it is now. These laws need to be reviewed and the length increased drastically. Just my thoughts

Reply
6
William Mitchell
3d ago

Where are the Politicans and Leadership on this problem. The police and Politicans can not Save us. Its time to bring back the Wanted Dead or Live posters.(Bounty Hunters)We are sick and tired of these P.O.S'S Little Demons destroying our Quality of Life.Also let us start by holding these parents Accountable!!!

Reply
4
 

