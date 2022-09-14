Mad Dog would take Kirk Cousins over Lamar Jackson

The most polarizing two players in the NFL are arguably Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson. They are polarizing for different reasons and they spark a lot of talk across social media considering their talent.

Jackson is a former NFL MVP who is a truly dynamic dual-threat that has been unfairly polarizing. Each season, his passing has improved while his weapons on the outside have been relatively stagnant. The narrative that has surrounded Jackson is quite frankly unfair.

On the other side, Cousins has been a king in regard to the negotiating table. He has made so much money considering his success in the league is not expansive. Sitting at just one game over .500, Cousins’ critics largely point to his lack of success in big spots despite having a great supporting cast.

This all came to a head on First Take this morning when Stephen A. Smith and Mad Dog Chris Russo discussed who they would take in a must-win scenario with Russo preferring Cousins.

Who would you take with the season on the line: Jackson or Cousins?