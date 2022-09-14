ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Abortion rights rally in Binghamton

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Local abortion rights activists held a rally today to protest an effort in Congress to ban the medical procedure nationwide.

The gathering was organized by Indivisible Binghamton and Family Planning of South Central New York across the street from Family Planning’s Binghamton office.

The protest was arranged in response to a bill U-S Senator Lindsey Graham introduced yesterday that would outlaw abortion across the United States.

Democratic candidate for State Senate Lea Webb says the national effort proves the need to amend the New York State constitution to protect a woman’s right to choose.

Webb says, “We cannot get comfortable because administrations change, that means policies can change. So, passing the equality amendment as a part of our constitution gives us much more stability as it pertains to reproductive care.”

The Equality Amendment was passed for the first time by the current state legislature.

However, in order to change the constitution, a separately elected legislature would need to pass it again next year and then it would need to go to the voters.

Today’s rally was attended by a number of female Democratic candidates including Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Lori Wahila who is running for Town of Union Supervisor.

