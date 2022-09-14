Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Development firm purchases facility, property in Muskegon
A tribally owned economic development firm will further its investment in Muskegon through a new acquisition. Waséyabek Development Company said today it has purchased the manufacturing facility that houses RSI of West Michigan along with a neighboring vacant lot for possible future expansion along Muskegon’s Getty Street. Deidra...
Fox17
Federal regulators to accept public comment on Palisades decommission
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The public is invited to offer their input regarding the decommissioning of the Palisades power plant next week. The nuclear facility closed back in May before it was sold to Holtec International. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) says the public meeting will be held...
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cannabis franchise coming to Middleville
The Grand Rapids cannabis industry continues to expand and diversify. The Botanical Co. Middleville will open in October, the company said on Sept. 15. The Botanical Co. is a Lansing-based marijuana franchise with the Middleville location being led by Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss. The 33-year-old Biggs, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMU Constitutional Law professor applauds Muskegon's new flag policy
Muskegon City Hall voted unanimously on Tuesday to update their flag policy, allowing for only U.S. and local government flags be flown.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City moving needle on housing
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 15
1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals Michigan
There will be a lot of eyes on Bridgewater Place in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday as people rappel 18 stories down the building as part of Easterseals 'Over The Edge' event.
Unemployed adults offered tuition-free cybersecurity training for in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nonprofit is launching a new training program that provides Kent County adults with a tuition-free pathway to a career in cybersecurity, a high-paying field where demand is growing. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) in Grand Rapids new cybersecurity training pathway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State prisons face employment challenges
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
Fox17
13th Annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster happening Sept. 17 & 18
The sounds of battle will be heard throughout the Van Raalte Farm as the 13th annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster takes place in Holland. Experience the sights and sounds of these tumultuous years of the nation’s history: smell the powder, hear the boom of cannons, and talk to the famous generals and soldiers as they plan their assaults. Wander through the encampments of Confederate and Union soldiers, visit with civilians cooking over open fires, listen to the 1st Holland Regimental Band, or hang out at the Emerald Peacock, an authentic Civil War era saloon.
Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why
Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tallmadge Township (Ottawa County, MI)
Authorities responded to a Friday motor vehicle crash that injured two people on Lake Michigan drive in Tallmadge Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday flipped [..]
Comments / 0