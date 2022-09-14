ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Development firm purchases facility, property in Muskegon

A tribally owned economic development firm will further its investment in Muskegon through a new acquisition. Waséyabek Development Company said today it has purchased the manufacturing facility that houses RSI of West Michigan along with a neighboring vacant lot for possible future expansion along Muskegon’s Getty Street. Deidra...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cannabis franchise coming to Middleville

The Grand Rapids cannabis industry continues to expand and diversify. The Botanical Co. Middleville will open in October, the company said on Sept. 15. The Botanical Co. is a Lansing-based marijuana franchise with the Middleville location being led by Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss. The 33-year-old Biggs, who...
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Grand Rapids, MI
Industry
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Grand Rapids Business Journal

City moving needle on housing

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 15

1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
fox40jackson.com

Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record

A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Freight Rail#Disaster#Refineries#Linus Business#Iam#Amtrak#American
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
ALLENDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
WLNS

State prisons face employment challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

13th Annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster happening Sept. 17 & 18

The sounds of battle will be heard throughout the Van Raalte Farm as the 13th annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster takes place in Holland. Experience the sights and sounds of these tumultuous years of the nation’s history: smell the powder, hear the boom of cannons, and talk to the famous generals and soldiers as they plan their assaults. Wander through the encampments of Confederate and Union soldiers, visit with civilians cooking over open fires, listen to the 1st Holland Regimental Band, or hang out at the Emerald Peacock, an authentic Civil War era saloon.
HOLLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why

Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy