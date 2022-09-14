Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
WCAX
Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
WCAX
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The association for African Living in Vermont helps new Americans from all parts of the world every year. Saturday they took the time to celebrate the work of their translators. AALV held their annual Interpreter Appreciation Day hosted by Burlington’s Ethan Allen Homestead picnic area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Chittenden County towns considering code change to combat housing shortage
The building burned into early Friday morning, fought by the Castleton Fire Department, we will provide an update when it is available. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield,...
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
WCAX
TSA tackling staff shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While travel numbers have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, staffing for security at the airport is still down. To try and combat the shortage, the TSA is hosting a recruiting event today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Burlington at the Delta Hotels by Marriot.
WCAX
UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar. “This is as much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
WCAX
The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The building burned into early Friday morning, fought by the Castleton Fire Department, we will provide an update when it is available. Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games over the weekend.
WCAX
UVM responds to claims of discrimination against Jewish students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is responding to claims that it failed to respond seriously to complaints by Jewish students who felt targeted on campus because of their Zionist convictions. It comes after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights Tuesday said it was investigating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is hoping to make sure the next generation of environmental policymakers -- and lawyers -- will be trained in the Green Mountain State. The South Royalton-based college Friday announced the launch of The Vermont School for the Environment. It...
montpelierbridge.org
Citizen Holds Unofficial Recount of Montpelier’s 2020 Votes
It isn’t every day that more than 5,000 of Montpelier’s ballots are spread out on tables 22 months after an election and recounted by citizens (rather than city officials). But it happened at city hall last week, apparently part of a nationwide attempt to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly impede the upcoming November vote.
WCAX
Essex Jct. project highlights ‘joyful moments’ for patients, familes living with dementia
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A memory care facility in Essex Junction is spotlighting the issues surrounding dementia as a part of Assisted Living Week. It was a busy Thursday morning at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex Junction as crews glued 50 photos to the ground. “It’s so much...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race
While county Democrats and Republicans have coalesced behind Mark Lauer, another write-in candidate could complicate the attempt to keep John Grismore out of the seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County Democrats back write-in bid for sheriff in 3-way race.
Addison Independent
Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel
Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
Comments / 0