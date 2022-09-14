ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington

The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
WCAX

Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The association for African Living in Vermont helps new Americans from all parts of the world every year. Saturday they took the time to celebrate the work of their translators. AALV held their annual Interpreter Appreciation Day hosted by Burlington’s Ethan Allen Homestead picnic area.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
WCAX

TSA tackling staff shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While travel numbers have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, staffing for security at the airport is still down. To try and combat the shortage, the TSA is hosting a recruiting event today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Burlington at the Delta Hotels by Marriot.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar. “This is as much...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Psa#Suicide Prevention Month#The Ad Council#Va Suicide Prevention
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The building burned into early Friday morning, fought by the Castleton Fire Department, we will provide an update when it is available. Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games over the weekend.
WCAX

UVM responds to claims of discrimination against Jewish students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is responding to claims that it failed to respond seriously to complaints by Jewish students who felt targeted on campus because of their Zionist convictions. It comes after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights Tuesday said it was investigating...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WCAX

VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is hoping to make sure the next generation of environmental policymakers -- and lawyers -- will be trained in the Green Mountain State. The South Royalton-based college Friday announced the launch of The Vermont School for the Environment. It...
ROYALTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Citizen Holds Unofficial Recount of Montpelier’s 2020 Votes

It isn’t every day that more than 5,000 of Montpelier’s ballots are spread out on tables 22 months after an election and recounted by citizens (rather than city officials). But it happened at city hall last week, apparently part of a nationwide attempt to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly impede the upcoming November vote.
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Addison Independent

Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel

Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy