Keeping it local: Techstars Startup Week focuses on a ‘rural evolution’
FLORENCE — Entrepreneurs, tech-savvy community members, and local business owners met Wednesday at Florence’s Emergent Campus for one of many seminars provided by the organizers of Techstars Startup Week of Southern Colorado. One of Wednesday morning’s presentations was “Rural Evolution – START Initiatives and Sector Partnerships,” which focused...
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15
The Royal Gorge Preservation Project published an editorial to the Daily Record dated August 27, 2022, which outlined a perspective of Zephyr Minerals Ltd.’s exploratory/mining efforts, including their financial status. After submission of the editorial, the Canadian Securities Administrators published the second quarter of Zephyr’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statement, which ended June 30, 2022.
Mark your calendars for ‘Soup, Salad and Shopping’ fun in Cañon City
Beta Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in Cañon City is once again presenting their annual “Soup, Salad and Shopping” luncheon auction. The event will be Oct. 1 at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 901 Main St. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with a...
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Driver involved in Fremont hit and run found, 87-year-old’s property repaired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. […]
Colorado man convicted in 40-year-old murder case
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A Park County jury has found a man accused of killing two young women last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge 40 years ago guilty of first-degree murder. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was arrested last year for the January 1982 shooting deaths of Annette Schnee, 21, and...
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
