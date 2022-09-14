ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denair, CA

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
yourcentralvalley.com

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
ARKANSAS STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges at an IRS office in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Thursday. Yellen said the agency plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives...
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
yourcentralvalley.com

Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord

Amtrak on Thursday worked to accommodate travelers whose plans were disrupted this week ahead of a tentative railway labor agreement. Crowds were noticeably smaller at New Jersey stop on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York hours after the agreement was announced, customers said. Amtrak cancelled several...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy