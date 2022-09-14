ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Reason.com

Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services

Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
ELDORADO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Hebrew#Abuser#Violent Crime#Washington Parents#The Washington Post
CBS New York

Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far

The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement.    In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Human Trafficking Victim Raises $250K After Being Forced to Pay Her Rapist’s Estate

A victim of human trafficking who pleaded guilty to killing her alleged abuser raised nearly $250,000 on GoFundMe after learning she would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s estate. Pieper Lewis, 17, received five years probation for the voluntary manslaughter of Zachary Brooks, 37, who she says raped her repeatedly when she was 15. The fundraiser was organized by one of her high school teachers, Leland Schipper, who wrote on the donation page that Lewis’ decision was the “only way out of a truly horrific situation.” The plans for the money, according to Schipper, are to first pay off the $150,000 then an additional $4,000 owed to the state. The rest will be utilized to help Lewis plan her career, whether that’s starting her own business or attend college. It’s still to be determined whether Iowa law would allow the $150,000 to be paid off with donations.Read it at Des Moines Register
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How a rape survivor’s DNA led to her arrest for a separate crime in San Francisco

On 8 November, 2016, law enforcement officers in San Francisco took a DNA sample from a rape survivor as part of their investigation into her sexual assault case.Five years later, police arrested the same woman – identified as Jane Doe in a federal lawsuit – after her DNA sample allegedly matched a sample taken from an unrelated burglary.The woman never gave consent for her DNA to be used to investigate any crimes other than the one she reported, but her sample was shared with a database that tested her sample against “hundreds if not thousands” of other crime scenes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy