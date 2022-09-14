Read full article on original website
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
California beheading victim identified, suspected killer is her child's father who had restraining order
A Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword last week has been identified and the father of one of her children has been accused of committing the brutal murder. The family of 27-year-old Karina Castro has confirmed that she was beheaded on the street outside her...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services
Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
14 Maryland police officers indicted, accused of private security double-dipping
A grand jury indicted 14 Maryland police officers on Thursday after prosecutors alleged that they secretly double-dipped shifts, simultaneously working as both private security and at the police department. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictments against 13 current and one retired officer on charges of misconduct...
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far
The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement. In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Human Trafficking Victim Raises $250K After Being Forced to Pay Her Rapist’s Estate
A victim of human trafficking who pleaded guilty to killing her alleged abuser raised nearly $250,000 on GoFundMe after learning she would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s estate. Pieper Lewis, 17, received five years probation for the voluntary manslaughter of Zachary Brooks, 37, who she says raped her repeatedly when she was 15. The fundraiser was organized by one of her high school teachers, Leland Schipper, who wrote on the donation page that Lewis’ decision was the “only way out of a truly horrific situation.” The plans for the money, according to Schipper, are to first pay off the $150,000 then an additional $4,000 owed to the state. The rest will be utilized to help Lewis plan her career, whether that’s starting her own business or attend college. It’s still to be determined whether Iowa law would allow the $150,000 to be paid off with donations.Read it at Des Moines Register
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for 11 fentanyl deaths
Aaron Broussard was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths that were tied to controlled substances he sold. Those who died thought they were taking Adderall, but they actually ingested fentanyl.
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
How a rape survivor’s DNA led to her arrest for a separate crime in San Francisco
On 8 November, 2016, law enforcement officers in San Francisco took a DNA sample from a rape survivor as part of their investigation into her sexual assault case.Five years later, police arrested the same woman – identified as Jane Doe in a federal lawsuit – after her DNA sample allegedly matched a sample taken from an unrelated burglary.The woman never gave consent for her DNA to be used to investigate any crimes other than the one she reported, but her sample was shared with a database that tested her sample against “hundreds if not thousands” of other crime scenes,...
Lori Vallow trial: Writer says Idaho judge has ordered 'an unusual number of documents sealed' in case
A writer who has been covering the Lori Vallow murder trial sent a letter to an Idaho Supreme Court justice earlier this month, saying the judge in Vallow's case has ordered "an unusual number of documents sealed." The so-called "cult mom" is accused of killing her children — 7-year-old Joshua...
GoFundMe Raises More Than $450K For Iowa Teen Ordered To Pay Her Alleged Rapist's Family Restitution
Just days after a judge ordered an Iowa teen sex trafficking victim to pay her alleged rapist’s family $150,000 in restitution, a GoFundMe account set up by one of her former teachers to help the teen has skyrocketed past that amount. As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe account had...
BET
Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Ordered To Pay $150K To Family Of Rapist Raises The Money On GoFundMe
Pieper Lewis is a 17-year-old sex-trafficking victim from Iowa who was ordered by the court to pay the family of the rapist she killed. As of Thursday morning, she has raised more than $380,000 in donations via a GoFundMe page. According to the Des Moines Register, in 2020, when Lewis...
Gizmodo
Congresswoman Urges FTC to Investigate Newly Revealed Police Software Surveilling Americans' Movements
California Congresswoman Anna Eshoo is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate a Virginia-based company revealed by the Associated Press to provide law enforcement agencies across the U.S. with access to cellphone tracking technology capable of mapping people’s movements “months back in time.”. In a letter this...
