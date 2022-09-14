Read full article on original website
WJCL
WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
WJCL
Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
WJCL
How did we get so close to a rail strike? Georgia Southern logistics professor explains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dozen unions representing railroad workers have come to a tentative deal to keep trains moving. It's estimated that railroads carry $2 billion of the country's economy daily. Even the possibility of these lines becoming dormant sent ripples throughout the country. After hours of nonstop negotiations,...
WJCL
House fire in Savannah leaves 5 people displaced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: weekend weather. Five people are now displaced after a house fire in Savannah on Friday afternoon. According to Savannah FD, the kitchen fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire department is now reminding the public how to avoid kitchen fires.
WJCL
'When is the Debt Paid' Conference in Savannah works to help those coming out of incarceration
A Georgia Southern Professor is working to help those coming out of incarceration reintegrate into daily life. Dr. Maxine Bryant says she’s made it her life’s work to help those coming out of the system, and Saturday she will do just that. She’s hosting “When is the Debt...
WJCL
UPDATE: Water restored to parts of Tybee Island following water main break
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Update 11:37 a.m. City Manager Shawn Gillen says the main has been fixed and water service is restored. It was a larger main that took about two hours to fix. The pressure change did cause a small break further down the line but that has...
WJCL
Ask Asa: Missing paperwork ruins car purchase
STATESBORO, Ga. — No matter what kind of car you drive, one thing remains the same. You need a title to prove you own it and register it with the state to get the tags to drive it legally. Georgians Heather and Jeff Durocher found out the hard way...
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
WJCL
Derenne Middle students to report to Hodge Elementary today due to water main break
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A broken water main is disrupting the flow of water to Derenne Middle School. As a result, Derenne Middle School walkers and car riders should report next door to Hodge Elementary. Derenne bus riders will be transported to Hodge. Derenne staff will be on site at Hodge to receive their students.
WJCL
Heavy police presence spotted in downtown Savannah Friday morning
WJCL 22 spotted a heavy police presence in downtown Savannah early Friday morning. Crowds of officers were seen near the intersection of W. 40th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. We're asking officers what happened at the scene.
WJCL
Police: Shooting in Savannah neighborhood leaves 1 person seriously hurt, neighbors react
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Saturday afternoon. It happened at East 71st Street and Sanders Street. That is not far from Memorial Health. Police said the victim, a male, sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for...
WJCL
Air travelers can bring a firearm on a flight with them, but with rules.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Did you know that if you’re flying, you’re allowed to travel with a gun? However, there is a right way and a wrong way to do it. With more and more travelers hitting the skies as pandemic restrictions ease, the need for safety increases.
WJCL
Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko gets contract extension
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University Director of Athletics Jared Benko and the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation have come to terms on a new five-year contract. The new contract is for five years, ending on June 30, 2027. His annual base salary increased $90,000 on September 1, 2022. Through...
WJCL
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting
POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
WJCL
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened around Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
WJCL
Bluffton High School to retire jersey of teen shot to death last May
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above Video: 2 people indicted last month in connection to DJ Fields shooting. On Friday night, the Bluffton High School Football Team will retire No. 55 in honor of DJ Fields, a beloved student who was shot and killed back in March of 2021. School leaders...
