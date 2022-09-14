ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

House fire in Savannah leaves 5 people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: weekend weather. Five people are now displaced after a house fire in Savannah on Friday afternoon. According to Savannah FD, the kitchen fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire department is now reminding the public how to avoid kitchen fires.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Industry
Savannah, GA
Industry
Local
Georgia Government
WJCL

Ask Asa: Missing paperwork ruins car purchase

STATESBORO, Ga. — No matter what kind of car you drive, one thing remains the same. You need a title to prove you own it and register it with the state to get the tags to drive it legally. Georgians Heather and Jeff Durocher found out the hard way...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Roadshow#Public Service#Wjcl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
WJCL

Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko gets contract extension

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University Director of Athletics Jared Benko and the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation have come to terms on a new five-year contract. The new contract is for five years, ending on June 30, 2027. His annual base salary increased $90,000 on September 1, 2022. Through...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
POOLER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy