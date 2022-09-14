ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber hosts DEI conference

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber is helping its members to provide a workplace that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.

The Chamber held its second annual DEI conference today at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

The event features 2 keynote speakers, Jamie Ousterout, the VP of Client Success at the Diversity Movement this morning, and Dan Kimbrough, owner and founder of Park Multi-Media, this afternoon

There were also a number of smaller breakout sessions discussing such topics as the importance of language and vocabulary and cultivating a welcoming environment.

The Chamber’s Talent Initiatives and Special Projects Coordinator Morgan White said last year’s conference focused on what DEI is and why it’s important.

This year was more of a how to.

“We are giving key takeaways and resources today to be able to start that journey and get things moving,” said White. “So, the business community doesn’t have to do that research on their own. I know that it’s very difficult to be able to take that time away so this is an opportunity for them to learn a lot of that and then take it to their workplaces.”

White said surveys have shown that younger workers want to work at businesses and organizations that have strong DEI policies.

She said that with the tight labor market, more employers are stressing their workplace culture as a way to attract and retain employees.

The Chamber has a glossary of DEI terms at Greater binghamtonchamber.com/dei .

