Lubbock, TX

cbs7.com

DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.  Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived. According to LPD, the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Man charged with manslaughter after 19 year old dies at the hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim, 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno from Midland, sustained a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Crimes...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

18-year-old Midland woman killed by train near Van Horn

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old woman from Midland was killed Wednesday after she was struck by a train, the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.  CCSO said the incident is still under investigation and the […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for missing man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a man who was last seen in August. 43-year-old Patrick Anderson has been missing since August 21. OPD said Anderson’s wife found his vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Tanglewood five days after he went missing. Anyone with […]
ODESSA, TX

