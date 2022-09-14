Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly Lubbock shooting early Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)— A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff...
Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
fox34.com
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
KCBD
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
57-Year-Old Tony Ray Vance Killed In A Pedestrian Accident (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Woman dead, showed up with gunshot wound at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas — A statement from Lubbock Police said a woman died after she showed up with a gunshot wound at Covenant Medical Center. Police were first notified Saturday morning at 4:15. The following is a statement from LPD, which so far, is the only information publicly released: An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
Punch to face led to Lubbock apartment fire, 21 displaced, report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a fire at the Mission Villa Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue early Wednesday morning. According to the police report, a woman told an officer on scene that the man she was dating struck her with his fist after […]
KCBD
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived. According to LPD, the...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
Lubbock teen previously reported missing arrested for shooting boyfriend, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock teen was arrested after being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Summer Colvin, 17, punched the victim in the back of the head while he was driving, and she was in the back seat. The […]
1 arrested, gun reported (never found) near Plainview HS Friday a.m.
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Police responded to the report of someone with a gun near Plainview High School Friday morning and arrested one person. A gun was never found, but officials said Xavier Gomez was arrested for resisting arrest. A second person might be charged with making a false report. The following is a press release […]
KCBD
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
cbs7.com
Man charged with manslaughter after 19 year old dies at the hospital
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim, 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno from Midland, sustained a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Crimes...
Midlander charged with manslaughter after 19-year-old dies of gunshot wound
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he shot and killed a teen Friday evening. Arturo Barraza, 21, has been charged with Manslaughter. Around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the […]
18-year-old Midland woman killed by train near Van Horn
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old woman from Midland was killed Wednesday after she was struck by a train, the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. CCSO said the incident is still under investigation and the […]
DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
OPD searching for missing man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a man who was last seen in August. 43-year-old Patrick Anderson has been missing since August 21. OPD said Anderson’s wife found his vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Tanglewood five days after he went missing. Anyone with […]
