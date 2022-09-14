Read full article on original website
summer92101
3d ago
just trying to cover their butts on all the BS they spread that resulted in businesses shuttered, schools closed and the other stupid crap they pulled. They being the State and Federal Government and all their corrupt agencies
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam NaraDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
Updated COVID booster shots are now available. Here’s where to get them
SAN DIEGO — Updated COVID-19 booster shots are beginning to become available in San Diego County, following the authorization of their use by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. The new bivalent booster shot has been in the works...
Daily Aztec
Two SDSU students infected with E. Coli
In a campus-wide email, SDSU Student Health Services announced two SDSU students were infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. Circulated on Sept. 6, the email says one case comes from an on-campus student while the other is off-campus. E. coli are a type of bacteria commonly found in food and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voiceof San Diego
The Group Seeking to Educate Conservatives to Influence Local Politics
Once a month The RMNNT, a conservative political activist organization, meets in a small room on the second floor of Awaken Church’s Balboa campus. The group is run by husband-and-wife duo Alana and Scott Sorensen, and its messaging is stark. The RMNNT’s website states it seeks to raise up an “army to effectively influence local politics” and “take back” the San Diego region by educating voters and training candidates to run for office. A video advertising the group warns that “America is either on the brink of destruction, or greatness. It will take a remnant to save her.”
kusi.com
Mayor Rebecca Jones: We are awaiting response letter on SANDAG’s unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
chulavistatoday.com
CA students of all ages now have access to free 24/7 online tutoring
California students now have access to 24/7 online tutoring with a new initiative that aims to help learners of all ages, announced Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The initiative also includes $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 24 counties to renovate and improve facilities statewide. According to Newsom’s office, this is the first round of the state’s $439 million Building Foward Library Improvement Grant Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
Former nurse calls out Sup. Nathan Fletcher’s failed policies that led to loss of her career
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From saving children’s lives to losing the career she loved. Former nurse Tawny Buettner gave an emotional speech at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting Tuesday where she called out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the failed policies that led to the loss of her career.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
San Diego climate group sues city over lack of enforcement and unidentified funding for its Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria praised his Climate Action Plan and its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 as long overdue and said that failing to act would have monumental impacts. "The financial cost and human consequences of inaction are almost unimaginable. We must act...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local e-bike program to lead statewide equity initiative
California is putting $10 million into helping make e-bikes more affordable for low-income families.
New contract for Sharp nurses after months of negotiations
SAN DIEGO — Nurses with Sharp HealthCare have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract after three months of negotiations. “We’ve all been through so much during the last two-and-a-half years of this pandemic. We’re forever changed by that experience,” said Andrea Muir, vice president of Sharp Professional Nurses Network. “We let management know going in that this was not just another contract negotiation. We bargained a contract that recognizes our contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic, offers real solutions to RN turnover, and respects our need to speak up for our patients and the highest standards of care.”
San Diego weekly Reader
Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill
Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Are you itching an insect bite? Well it's that time of the year when mosquitoes become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG leaders are misleading CARB, the mileage tax is still part of the plan.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
sandiegocountynews.com
Customs and Border Protection net $4 million in hard narcotics seizures
San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted the smuggling of $4 million dollars worth of narcotics in the first week of September. The recent interceptions totaled over 820 pounds and come on the heels of other noteworthy narcotics seizures reported at...
Comments / 3