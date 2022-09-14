Investigation continues into South Hadley homicide

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Lincoln Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Lincoln Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Holyoke Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area while they work on scene. Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, however no other...
westernmassnews.com
Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
Victim shot in arm on High Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after a person was shot on High Street Wednesday night.
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening. When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amherst Police and school officials continue to investigate who may have started the fires in the high school bathroom. School officials said they believe they know what happened Thursday and who was involved. Multiple students were not in class on Friday at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Superintendent Michael Morris said its a precautionary measure, as they work to figure out what happened during school on Thursday.
Armed bank robbery suspect in Springfield arrested
A suspect in a bank robbery on St. James Avenue Saturday morning has been arrested by police.
Granby Road in Chicopee reopens after serious accident
A car accident on Granby Road Friday afternoon has closed the road to traffic.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating paintball shooting, shots fired call in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help with information after someone was shot by a paintball, then gunfire rang out in a Holyoke neighborhood. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Walnut and Hampden...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the Big E is back, Amherst Police and school officials continue to investigate who may have started the fires in the high school bathroom, emergency crews responded to a serious crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 16
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Greenfield, the children’s advocacy of Franklin County and North Quabbin Incorporated held its annual Hope and Healing breakfast Friday morning. The breakfast is one of the fundraisers the organization hosts yearly. Several awards were presented to champions for child abuse awareness.
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to West Springfield over the coming days for The Big E. RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge. Updated: 10 hours ago. The driver of an RV has been cited for...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Man accused of driving drunk into parked Jeep
SOMERS — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving through the front yard of a local home and crashing into a parked sport utility vehicle Thursday night — while intoxicated, according to state police. The man, Nathan Benis, 35, of East Longmeadow, failed a field sobriety test and...
westernmassnews.com
Police seize ghost gun, arrest 2 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a large capacity ghost gun. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Woodside Terrace on Monday. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and tossed the gun over a fence. When officers found it, they discovered...
westernmassnews.com
Palmer crews respond to Mass. Pike for tractor trailer fire
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning for a tractor trailer fire. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Officials said that the fire possibly came from the tractor trailer’s brakes. Crews...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in August in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 41-year-old Jose Mendoza was arrested Wednesday morning on Maple Street. On August 10, officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on Union Street, where...
