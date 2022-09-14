Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville City Council Adopts 2022-23 Tax Rates
Hopkinsville City Council approved the 2022 property tax rate on second readings at a special called meeting Thursday night along with the purchase of more than 80 new security cameras for public safety. The council approved by a 9-2 vote the tax levy of 22.5 cents on each $100 of...
Demand for senior housing in Hopkinsville exceeds available apartments and condos
A group of Pennyrile Senior Apartment residents gathered recently at a picnic table beside their downtown residence to enjoy the cool breeze bouncing off the brick wall behind their neighbor, Hopkinsville Brewing Co. Stanley Griffin, 65, rolled up with a Walmart goodie bag filled with treats. “Y’all want some,” he...
Cadiz Farmers Market Pavilion Collapses
Construction of the Cadiz Farmers Market “Put a Roof On It” project will be delayed following the collapse of some of the beams. Cadiz City officials reported the collapse occurred shortly after 6:00 as construction crews were working on the building shell. A portion of the roof trusses fell, but the main structure remained intact. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers that were at the site.
Public comment is king in Montgomery County American Classical Education charter school appeal
The third charter school appeal hearing this week between ACE and local TN school boards was less contentious than the first two. Where the contention came in was public comment.
Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’
For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
Tractor Pulls And Demolition Derby To Highlight Western KY State Fair Events
Friday night tractor pulls and the demolition derby Saturday night will highlight weekend events at the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville. Fair board President Kent Boyd says this year’s tractor pull will be more than just tractors off the farm. Boyd says after a conversation with the sled...
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
Stinson Murder Trial Set For September 2023
A trial date has been set for Cadiz man Landon Stinson, who is charged in the double murder of 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. During Thursday’s pre-trial conference, Judge Natalie White, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Defense Attorney Bill Deatherage agreed on the two-week window of September 18 through September 29 of 2023.
Drug ring busted in western Kentucky: 23 charged, nearly $400,000 in value recovered
An 18-month investigation sparked from the rise in fentanyl overdoses has bared fruit for the Paducah Police Department. "We have violent felonies making lots and lots of money," Laird said. "I don't think that's a good combination."
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
Vehicle Reported Stolen Hopkinsville Auto Dealer
A vehicle was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car is valued at $3,000. No arrest has been made.
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
