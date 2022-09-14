ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Offered By Humane Rescue Alliance For Puppies Ripped Away From Mother, Kidnapped

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
The reward has been provided by the Humane Rescue Alliance. Photo Credit: Humane Rescue Alliance

The search is on for whoever stole young puppies born at the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) after they were kidnapped from their mother at a vulnerable time at a foster home.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by the agency as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who kidnapped six puppies at just 3.5-weeks old, a time when they should be bonding with their family and building up strength.

“When we originally picked up their mother, Godiva, in mid-July, she was visibly pregnant and severely malnourished,” an HRA spokesperson said. “Because a malnourished mother and her puppies are more at risk, our staff were concerned about their welfare and long-term health.

“To provide the best care for Godiva and ensure her puppies could thrive throughout and after birth, we immediately gave Godiva the best care and nutrition possible for a successful pregnancy and birth.”

Godiva gave birth in early August and she and her litter were transferred to a foster home to spend the “critical growth period together.”

Later that month, the HRA received a call about a dog tethered to a pole, which turned out to be Godiva, and a search at the address where the puppies were suspected of living only led to the recovery of one, who was reunited with its mother.

An animal expert said that infant puppies need to be with their mothers and littermates until they are 8 weeks old to 10 weeks old. If they are not reunited immediately, the puppies are at extreme risk.

Officials said that the weeks-old puppies were potentially sold or given to unsuspecting buyers or adopters, they cautioned.

“HRA needs your help urgently, as we are desperately concerned about the current and long-term help of these missing puppies,” they said. “HRA would like to speak with anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of any of the puppies.”

Tipsters with information regarding the puppies or possible suspects who kidnapped them has been asked to contact the Humane Rescue Alliance by calling (202) 723-5730 and selecting option 1.

