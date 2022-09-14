ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 5

PixieDust
3d ago

Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in Harrisburg. It's a shame these criminals have no respect for human life.

Reply(3)
4
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police

A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Commissioner#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home

Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township

Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Reading, Police Say

Police in Berks County are seeking a man on murder charges, they announced Thursday, Sept. 15. Andre Lee Davis is wanted in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting on the 100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street, where responding officers found 57-year-old Bruce Sellers around 1:40 a.m., Reading police said.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy