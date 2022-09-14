ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Freebirds celebrates business in Dripping Springs

By Megan Navarro (Wehring)
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Freebirds World Burrito celebrated four months in Dripping Springs on Aug. 25.
Freebirds held its original grand opening celebration on April 27, where the first 25 guests in line received free burritos for a year. Since April, Freebirds has continued to provide fans of Dripping Spring with its burritos and bowls.

In celebration of its continued support, Freebirds decided to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony later in August for fans to attend and a mixer event for members of the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce.

“We are delighted by the warm welcome the community has shown us since opening and are thrilled for everyone who lives, works, and visits Dripping Springs to continue to get our legendary Queso Blanco, proteins prepared by our certified Master Grillers, and endless possible combinations of craveable bowls and burritos,” said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito.

Freebirds Dripping Springs is located at Ledge Stone 12680 US 290, Suite 230 and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 pm.

