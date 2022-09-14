Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls Out Hypocrisy After Sanctuary Cities Decline Repercussions Of Open Border
It didn’t take long for the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to show how they felt about the new neighbors sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. While social media lauded the wealthy elites on the exclusive island for scenes showing them providing the
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
WEAR
Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Nikki Fried wants DeSantis investigated for 'political human trafficking'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis for "political human trafficking." This comes after two planes transported 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard. Channel 3 confirmed that one of the two planes landed at the Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview Wednesday prior to arriving in Martha's Vineyard.
Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved
Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis expands workforce training to boost number of Florida truck drivers
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions in funding to expand workforce training opportunities at state colleges aimed at increasing the number of truck drivers in Florida. The governor was joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Diamond for a news conference...
RELATED PEOPLE
businessobserverfl.com
Florida's insurance litigation problem stares deep into an abyss
Much has been said, and debated, about the National Association of Insurance Commissioner reports stating Florida's national market share of residential property insurance litigation. Using 2019 data, in combination with a market conduct survey, the first observation indicated that Florida's 74,210 lawsuits represented a 76.45% market share. When Florida's Commissioner...
AOL Corp
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial
White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
WEAR
Pensacola contractor allegedly took money for Hurricane Sally repairs, didn't do the work
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two years ago, Hurricane Sally devastated parts of Northwest Florida. Thousands of homes were damaged. For some, that damage remains. The Hozey family lived in a home for less than 4 months after buying it in 2020. Then came Hurricane Sally -- and then a dishonest contractor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away
For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
ADL: Hate, Antisemitism on the Rise in Florida
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report this week showing hate and antisemitism on the rise in the Sunshine State. The “Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremism & Antisemitism in Florida, 2020 – 2022“ shows “a 71 percent increase in extremist-related incidents in Florida between 2020 and 2021. uncovers a deep undercurrent of extremism, antisemitism and hate in Florida, thanks, in part, to an interconnected web of white supremacist groups.”
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Santa Rosa County School District responds to rumors of lost Title I funding
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents in Santa Rosa County are turning to WEAR News Friday about the district losing Title I funding. Viewers expressed concerns about an article circulating on social media claiming the district lost more than $300,000 in CARES Act funding. Santa Rosa County superintendent Dr. Karen...
Florida CFO Seeks to Pull Licenses for IRS Vendors Who Discriminate
Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released draft legislation that he will pursue for the upcoming legislative session to yank licenses for IRS vendors who discriminate.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."
For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
Comments / 2