Pensacola, FL

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
Nikki Fried wants DeSantis investigated for 'political human trafficking'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis for "political human trafficking." This comes after two planes transported 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard. Channel 3 confirmed that one of the two planes landed at the Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview Wednesday prior to arriving in Martha's Vineyard.
Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Florida's insurance litigation problem stares deep into an abyss

Much has been said, and debated, about the National Association of Insurance Commissioner reports stating Florida's national market share of residential property insurance litigation. Using 2019 data, in combination with a market conduct survey, the first observation indicated that Florida's 74,210 lawsuits represented a 76.45% market share. When Florida's Commissioner...
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Northwest Florida#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Republican#Channel 3
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
ADL: Hate, Antisemitism on the Rise in Florida

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report this week showing hate and antisemitism on the rise in the Sunshine State. The “Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremism & Antisemitism in Florida, 2020 – 2022“ shows “a 71 percent increase in extremist-related incidents in Florida between 2020 and 2021. uncovers a deep undercurrent of extremism, antisemitism and hate in Florida, thanks, in part, to an interconnected web of white supremacist groups.”
Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
