Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills

Here’s something I think about all the time while working on our farm: Trash. Not “trash” as in how much manure is generated by animals (there is a lot, but we move our cattle and goats many times a week and they are on pasture 365 days a year, so there is no one spot […] The post Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil

Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
What Is Cotton Burr Compost?

Cotton burr compost is a product made from materials left over after the cotton fibers are harvested and processed. As compost, it's much like any other-it's made up of scraps, however it has other uses in the home landscape and is described as a soil amendment excellent for plants. It was first introduced in the late 1970's but has recently become more widely available and is drawing the attention of home gardeners. While some experts extol it's virtues citing high levels of nutrients present in the discarded burr, environmentalists and organic growers caution about the high load of synthetic pesticides and herbicides commonly applied to cotton crops.
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
America's Heating Bills Are Expected to Spike Again This Winter

American households could be in for a significant heating bill increase this winter — perhaps a price hike up to 34%, according to a new forecast. The estimated increases would mark a second year in a row of substantially more expensive heating bills for renters and homeowners around the country. The largest price jumps are forecasted for natural gas customers, but your bills are likely to go up no matter what type of system you have.
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told

WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways policymakers and the Department […] The post Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Another big rate hike is coming. Lather. Rinse. Repeat

The Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting on Wednesday will be one for the history books. The Fed will either raise rates by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time, to 3%, or it will hike them by an unprecedented one full percentage point to 3.25%.
