Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
Energy & Environment — Documents cast doubt on oil firms’ climate pledges
House Democrats released documents that raise questions about climate commitments made by major oil firms, while the Biden administration is pursuing offshore wind in deeper waters. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, I’m Rachel...
Despite Angry Notes From Neighbors, People Are Ditching Grass Lawns For Sustainable Substitutes, And It's The Absolute Best
In case you missed it, 36.96% of the United States is currently in a drought. Giving up our grass lawns is a great thing we can do to help.
Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills
Here’s something I think about all the time while working on our farm: Trash. Not “trash” as in how much manure is generated by animals (there is a lot, but we move our cattle and goats many times a week and they are on pasture 365 days a year, so there is no one spot […] The post Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
Why your electricity bill is so high — and why your heating bill might be next
Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S. and around the world — and they're expected to keep climbing through the winter.
Phys.org
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
thespruce.com
What Is Cotton Burr Compost?
Cotton burr compost is a product made from materials left over after the cotton fibers are harvested and processed. As compost, it's much like any other-it's made up of scraps, however it has other uses in the home landscape and is described as a soil amendment excellent for plants. It was first introduced in the late 1970's but has recently become more widely available and is drawing the attention of home gardeners. While some experts extol it's virtues citing high levels of nutrients present in the discarded burr, environmentalists and organic growers caution about the high load of synthetic pesticides and herbicides commonly applied to cotton crops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
America's Heating Bills Are Expected to Spike Again This Winter
American households could be in for a significant heating bill increase this winter — perhaps a price hike up to 34%, according to a new forecast. The estimated increases would mark a second year in a row of substantially more expensive heating bills for renters and homeowners around the country. The largest price jumps are forecasted for natural gas customers, but your bills are likely to go up no matter what type of system you have.
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Opinion: The successful policy that progressives love to hate
What do we owe one another, and how do we help the less fortunate among us? In the 1990s, welfare reform appeared to provide a clear answer, writes Oren Cass. But with the passage of time, rather than learn the lesson well, progressives forgot it
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture
The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of...
Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom debut the sensational politics of 2024
America got a preview this week of what the 2024 presidential campaign might look like if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump stepped aside to clear the way for the next generation's possible candidates in waiting: Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gavin Newsom of California.
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told
WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways policymakers and the Department […] The post Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
A new, genetically modified purple tomato may hit the grocery market stands
CNN — It tastes like a tomato, smells like a tomato, and even looks (mostly) like a tomato. There’s just one catch: It’s purple. The USDA has approved a genetically modified purple tomato, clearing the path for the unique fruit to be sold in American stores next year.
Another big rate hike is coming. Lather. Rinse. Repeat
The Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting on Wednesday will be one for the history books. The Fed will either raise rates by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time, to 3%, or it will hike them by an unprecedented one full percentage point to 3.25%.
US public schools get a D+ for poor conditions, and experts say problems are getting worse. Here's what kids are facing
National data and dismal stories from teachers suggest school infrastructure problems are reaching an apex. But as schools get older and more desperate for repairs, the funding gap for public schools keeps getting worse.
