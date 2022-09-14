ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers get mixed Week 2 updates on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Julio Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have one of the most feared wide receiver groups in the league. Even after losing Antonio Brown to… whatever he did last season, the team still had two top-tier receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also have Leonard Fournette in the backfield, and they added Julio Jones in the offseason. Tom Brady has a surplus of weapons at his disposal.
Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s just part of our life’: Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on marital problems rumors with wife Giselle Bundchen

When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.
Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on facing Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 2

The Raiders will face off against the Cardinals in Week 2, and Josh McDaniels is putting together a game plan for star quarterback Kyler Murray. “Every play is an opportunity for something bad to happen when Kyler is on the other side,” Josh McDaniels said in his press conference on Wednesday. “This guy is a […] The post Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on facing Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
Eric Stokes relives story where Justin Fields busted his finger for good ahead of Packers vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes doesn’t have to tie a knot on his finger to remind him of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. All he needs is to look at his pinky finger and he’d instantly be reminded of that time when Fields “messed” it up. Stokes recently spoke to reporters just ahead of […] The post Eric Stokes relives story where Justin Fields busted his finger for good ahead of Packers vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams DC Raheem Morris answers whether this Marcus Mariota weapon is a ‘generational talent’

For any teams that were in need of a promising wide receiver during the offseason, the 2022 NFL Draft was just the time to find such a talent. The Atlanta Falcons were among the six teams that decided to select a wideout in the top 20 of the draft, as they used their No. 8 […] The post Rams DC Raheem Morris answers whether this Marcus Mariota weapon is a ‘generational talent’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman sends strong message to Trey Lance after poor Week 1 debut

Trey Lance did not have the game he envisioned in his first start of the 2022 NFL season. The second year quarterback was 13-28 with 164 yards and an interception. Trey Lance did not play well by any means. The 49ers were 6.5 point favorites on the road in Chicago, but lost the game 19-10. […] The post Richard Sherman sends strong message to Trey Lance after poor Week 1 debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
